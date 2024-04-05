Panthers reportedly signing Derrick Brown to four year extension

According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, the Carolina Panthers have come to terms on a contract extension with Derrick Brown. The deal is for four years and $96 million with $63.165 guaranteed.

— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 5, 2024

The extension will kick in after the final year of Brown’s rookie deal, which is a fully guaranteed $11.6 million for this season.

The deal gives Brown more guaranteed money than any defensive tackle in NFL history, surpassing the $60 million guaranteed that Chris Jones got from the Chiefs about four weeks ago. The $24 million average annual salary matches Quinnen Williams’ of the Jets as the fourth highest mark in the league among defensive tackles behind Jones, Christian Wilkins, and Justin Madubuike.

It’s a good deal for one of the better defensive tackles in the league and arguably the best player currently on the Panthers’ roster. He’ll be under contract through the 2028 season. Kudos to Dan Morgan and Brandt Tillis for getting this deal done and ticking a very important box for next offseason.