Top interior offensive line targets for the Panthers in the 2024 NFL Draft

The Carolina Panthers went out and spent an absurd amount of money on the interior of their offensive line in free agency. Robert Hunt and Damien Lewis were brought in to anchor the offensive line. Guard Austin Corbett is presumably moving to center, which would be a somewhat new experience to him, but it helps the Panthers get the best offensive linemen on the field. On paper, the unit is solid, but offensive line injuries are almost a guarantee and the free agent signings can’t stick around forever.

With three picks between 33 and 65, the Panthers will have a chance to bolster that interior line with some young long term talent and immediate depth. We’ll spotlight a few prospects that could be in play.

Graham Barton, Duke

Barton and the next player on our list might be optimistic targets for the Panthers as both are commonly mocked in the late first round. But unexpected things happen on draft night, and it’s entirely possible that one or both of them are available at 33. Barton spent the last three seasons at Duke playing left tackle, but the consensus seems to be that he’ll be a center in the pros. Barton is a technician that could theoretically play all along the offensive line with the best long term projection at center. That sounds like best player available meeting need right there. Barton would compete for the starting center job as a rookie but serve as a backup all along the line if he lost out with plans for him to assume the starting role in his second season.

Jackson Powers-Johnson, Oregon

Powers-Johnson won the Rimington Trophy for the nation’s best center after the 2023 season. He’s not the technician of Barton, but he has the raw strength and power to make up for that. He maybe doesn’t have the ability to potentially play some tackle like Barton, but his power and ferocity make him a fit all along the interior of the line.

Zach Frazier, West Virginia

Frazier might be in a sort of no man’s land for the Panthers. He’s a tier below Barton and Powers-Johnson, so he’s more likely to be available with one of the second round picks, but he’s not such a good prospect that he’d tempt the Panthers to take him over a player that plays a position that is a more pressing need. Still, like Powers-Johnson, he’s a bulldog center with great play strength and power, though he has some physical limitations that may give him some problems in the pros.

Cooper Beebe, Kansas State

Beebe is the first player on this list that doesn’t play center, so he’s not quite the level of need as the other. But he’s a versatile player that is renowned for his run blocking. He would provide depth on the interior and could potentially play right tackle in a pinch. He’d be in play with the Panthers’ 3rd round pick.

Sedrick Van Pran-Granger, Georgia

Drafting players out of Georgia seems to be a good way to go these days. Van Pran-Granger was a three year starter in the middle of Georgia’s line and capped off his career by getting awarded Jacobs Blocking Trophy for being the best offensive lineman in the SEC. He has average physical traits, but he was an effective player on the best team in the toughest conference in college football. He’d be as good a shot as anyone to eventually become a starter taken with the Panthers’ pick at 65 overall.