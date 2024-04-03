NFL Draft “What If...” Wednesday

I am starting a new series based on Marvel’s “What If...” run on Disney+. Basically, one tiny change to the universe results in a vastly different alternate universe. Killmonger befriends Tony Stark, T’Challa becomes Star Lord, weird stuff like that. In these articles, I’ll give an NFL Draft scenario, and you all will decide if this is an alternate reality you would want to live in.

Our first scenario involves a falling star that no one could have predicted. I was doing a mock draft simulation recently and had to pause the simulation at Pick 25. There was no way this was possible. Sure, he’s been kind of forgotten during this process, but falling that far seemed farfetched.

What If...Brock Bowers Fell to Pick 25?

In a Draft stacked with offensive tackle and wide receiver talent, it’s only natural that stars at other positions might fall down Draft boards. Teams in the first round often look to fill major needs with highly talented players, and very few teams are in dire need of a tight end. That’s why Brock Bowers takes a precipitous fall in this alternate reality. Mel Kiper and Field Yates have even said they’re having trouble finding spots for Bowers in their mock drafts. Despite often being viewed as a top three offensive weapon, he does not play a premium position.

In this universe, the Carolina Panthers see an opportunity to pair Bryce Young with Brock Bowers: the Travis Kelce to his Patrick Mahomes. Using DraftTek’s Trade Value Chart to make the trade as fair as possible, the Panthers send picks 33, 65, and 240 to the Green Bay Packers to get picks 25 and 91. The Panthers then use that pick to grab Bowers.

With the Panthers so lacking in the draft capital department as it is, I’m sure it’s difficult for some fans to part with multiple picks. After this trade, the Panthers would only have five other selections and none after round five. The Panthers are definitely not one player away, and they need to fill a bunch of holes with young talent. It is also hard to know who would still be available at pick 33. Counterpoint: Brock Bowers.