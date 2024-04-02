CSR Weekly Mock Draft 2.0

CSR Mock Draft 2.0 is now upon us. This time with some unexpected twists along the way, which the NFL Draft is always good for.

For this mock draft, I once again used the NFL Mock Draft Database simulator and took control of all 32 teams for two rounds. I had fun with some interesting trades, using Drafttek’s draft pick trade value chart to make the trades as even as possible. This time around, the Vikings are even more quarterback desperate, the Broncos jump the Giants for a signal caller, then the Giants do the same to the Raiders in the second round.

Without further ado, here it is, this week’s CSR Mock Draft:

First Round

1. Chicago Bears: Caleb Williams, QB, USC

Come on, Chicago. Be smart.

2. Washington Commanders: Jayden Daniels, QB, LSU

There is a TON of smoke about Daniels to the Commanders. LSU Head Coach Brian Kelley even mentioned how well Daniels will do with the Commanders, leading to speculation that he might have some inside info.

3. Minnesota Vikings (via NE): Drake Maye, QB, UNC

The Patriots are much more than a quarterback away, so they move back to pick up more draft capital. Meanwhile the Vikings get a much younger, much cheaper quarterback. Here are the details of the trade:

Vikings Receive: Pick 3

Patriots Receive: Picks 11, 23, and 108

4. Arizona Cardinals: Marvin Harrison, Jr, WR, Ohio St

Come on, Arizona. Be smart.

5. Denver Broncos (via LAC): J.J. McCarthy, QB, Michigan

Former Michigan Head Coach Jim Harbaugh helps his former quarterback get drafted higher. The Broncos are terrified that the Giants might take McCarthy, so they jump one spot ahead of them. Here are the details of the trade:

Broncos Receive: Picks 5 and 101

Chargers Receive: Picks 12, 76, 2025 First Round Pick

6. New York Giants: Malik Nabers, WR, LSU

The Vikings and Broncos both jumped the Giants, so none of the presumed top quarterbacks are available. Instead, they get an insanely talented deep threat for whoever ends up being the QB.

7. Tennessee Titans: Joe Alt, OT, Notre Dame

Alt is the consensus top left tackle in this draft, but the Titans could take whichever top tackle prospect they prefer here.

8. Atlanta Falcons: Terrion Arnold, CB, Alabama

The Falcons are in a great position to improve their defense. This version of the Draft has them taking one of the top secondary players instead of a pass rusher.

9. Chicago Bears: Olumuyiwa Fashanu, OT, Penn St

They got their QB, now they have to protect him. Rome Odunze could also be the pick here.

10. New York Jets: Rome Odunze, WR, Washington

The Jets stand pat at 10 and one of the top tier wide receivers falls in their laps.

11. New England Patriots (via MIN): Brock Bowers, TE, UGA

The Patriots drop eight spots and still land one of the best playmakers in the Draft. They decide to load up on weapons for whichever rookie quarterback they draft next year.

12. LA Chargers (via DEN): Taliese Fuaga, OT, Oregon St

The Chargers helped out the Broncos and still land one of the top tackles in a tackle heavy draft to help protect Justin Herbert.

13. Las Vegas Raiders: Troy Fautanu, OT, Washington

The Raiders need a quarterback, but this is a little rich for Penix. So they decide to get his blindside protector instead.

14. New Orleans Saints: Amarius Mims, OT, UGA

Ryan Ramzcyk’s recovery from knee surgery is not progressing as well as was hoped, so the Saints go ahead and continue the run on tackles.

15. Indianapolis Colts: Dallas Turner, EDGE, Alabama

The Colts get who many consider the best defensive player in the Draft.

16. Seattle Seahawks: Quinyon Mitchell, CB, Toledo

Mike Macdonald is salivating at the potential packages he could run with this uber athletic corner.

17. Jacksonville Jaguars: Johnny Newton, DT, Illinois

The Jaguars always seem like they need help everywhere. Despite plenty of holes, they beef up the interior of their defensive line.

18. Cincinnati Bengals: JC Latham, OT, Alabama

Joe Burrow was hurt again last season. The Bengals get a plug-and-play right tackle here.

19. Los Angeles Rams: Laiatu Latu, EDGE, UCLA

The retirement of Aaron Donald leaves a hole on the defensive front, so the Rams keep Latu in LA while getting the best pass rusher in the Draft when healthy.

20. Pittsburgh Steelers: Jackson Powers-Johnson, IOL, Oregon

The Steelers need to protect whichever retread quarterback they decide to start. They get the best interior lineman and likely play him at center day one.

21. Miami Dolphins: Byron Murphy, DL, Texas

The Dolphins could not afford to keep Christian Wilkins, so they draft a player who could help try and fill that void.

22. Philadelphia Eagles: Nate Wiggins, CB, Clemson

The Eagles corners are good but ancient. Adding Wiggins to the back end would immediately provide a coverage boost.

23. New England Patriots (via MIN): Cooper DeJean, CB, Iowa

With the second first-rounder they get from the Vikings, the Pats improve their defensive secondary. Whether they play him at corner or safety, DeJean will add athleticism and playmaking to their defensive and special teams units.

24. Dallas Cowboys: Tyler Guyton, OT, Oklahoma

The Cowboys lost the aging Tyron Smith in free agency, so they look to fill at least some of that void.

25. Green Bay Packers: Kool-Aid McKinstry, CB, Alabama

The offense ended last season on a tear, so the Packers try to improve defensively with by far the best name in the Draft.

26. Tampa Bay Bucs: Jared Verse, EDGE, Florida St

Tampa Bay will look to repeat as NFC South champions. With Kirk Cousins now in Atlanta, they’ll need to rush the passer.

27. Arizona Cardinals: Chop Robinson, EDGE, Penn St

The Cardinals picked up the best receiver in the Draft and now a dynamic edge rusher. Not a bad start to the Draft for them.

28. Buffalo Bills: Keon Coleman, WR, Florida St

The Bills need more weapons to help open up the constantly-frustrated Stephon Diggs. Here, they get a big, athletic player who can make plays down the field.

29. Detroit Lions: Graham Barton, IOL, Duke

The Lions very nearly did the impossible last season. Now they upgrade their offensive line to give Jared Goff a little more interior protection.

30. Baltimore Ravens: Adonai Mitchell, WR, Texas

The Ravens saw success in their new offensive system last year with Lamar throwing the ball more. Mitchell will provide an athletic freak to stretch the field. Lamar and Derrick Henry running the ball will open up some deep shots for Mitchell.

31. San Francisco 49ers: Kingsley Suamataia, OT, BYU

Outside of Trent Williams, the 9ers offensive line is inconsistent at best. Suamataia has incredible tools, so Kyle Shannahan takes the chance on coaching him up.

32. Kansas City Chiefs: Xavier Worthy, WR, UGA

The champs get better on offense. Travis Kelce is getting older, and retirement rumors swirled last year. The Chiefs have not had a player like this since the Tyreek Hill trade. Worthy is more than a deep threat and is a touchdown waiting to happen with the ball in his hands.

Second Round

33. Carolina Panthers: Brian Thomas Jr, WR, LSU

Finally the Panthers are on the board! With this many really good receiver prospects, someone is bound to slip through the cracks. In this iteration, Brian Thomas is the forgotten pass catcher. The Panthers would probably trip over themselves hurrying to the podium in this scenario.

34. New England Patriots: Michael Penix Jr, QB, Washington

The Patriots traded down, picked up dynamic players on both sides of the ball, and still manage to land the top quarterback of the second tier.

35. Arizona Cardinals: Christian Haynes, OG, UConn

They added a target for Murray, upgraded their pass rush, and now improve in the trenches on the offensive side of the ball as well.

36. Washington Commanders: Jordan Morgan, OT, Arizona

The Commanders need to protect their thinly-framed quarterback.

37. Los Angeles Chargers: Ladd McConkey, WR, UGA

The Chargers add a much needed weapon for Justin Herbert. Herbert can push the ball down the field, but a safety valve in the short to intermediate routes like McConkey would be a huge help.

38. Tennessee Titans: T’Vondre Sweat, DT, Texas

The Titans grabbed an offensive anchor in round one. This time around, they look to improve their defensive line.

39. Carolina Panthers: T.J. Tampa, CB, Iowa St

As of right now, the Panthers have not signed Stephon Gilmore. Even if they do, taking one of the top cover corners in the Draft would be advisable with Jaycee Horn’s injury history and Donte Jackson’s departure. Plus, I would giggle every time we played against the Bucs.

40. Washington Commanders: Darius Robinson, EDGE, Missouri

The Commanders have their quarterback and offensive tackle of the future. Here they try to fill the voids left by the Chase Young and Montez Sweat trades.

41. Green Bay Packers: Tyler Nubin, S, Minnesota

The Packers focus heavily on their defensive secondary in this mock draft.

42. Houston Texans: Kamari Lassiter, CB, UGA

The Texans did not have a first round pick because of the Will Anderson trade last year, so this is their first pick of the Draft. They use it to help their defense on the back end. Lassiter could pair well with Derek Stingley Jr on the outside.

43. New York Giants (via ATL): Bo Nix, QB, Oregon

The Giants got jumped in the first round for a quarterback, so now they jump the quarterback-hungry Raiders to take the last of the second tier signal callers. Nix might not be the presumptive starter, but he would at least challenge Daniel Jones. Here are the details of the trade:

Giants Receive: Picks 43 and 143

Falcons Receive: Picks 47 and 107

44. Las Vegas Raiders: Trey Benson, RB, Florida St

There are no more quarterbacks the Raiders feel comfortable taking here, opting to maybe take a chance on Spencer Rattler in round three if he is available. Here they try to fill the hole left by Josh Jacobs leaving in free agency.

45. New Orleans Saints: Adisa Isaac, EDGE, Penn St

The Saints use their first two picks of the Draft to address the trenches on both sides of the ball. Cam Jordan (hopefully) can not play forever, so they take an edge rusher for him to mentor.

46. Indianapolis Colts: Malachi Corley, WR, Western Kentucky

Instead of doubling up on defense, the Colts decide to give Anthony Richardson another target to work with. The “YAC King” could fill the role Devonta Smith played in Steichen’s offense back in Philadelphia.

47. Atlanta Falcons (via NYG): Chris Braswell, EDGE, Alabama

The Falcons are always in need of pass rush, so they take the other Alabama edge rusher here, reuniting him with first round pick Terrion Arnold.

48. Jacksonville Jaguars: Troy Franklin, WR, Oregon

Calvin Ridley left in free agency, so the Jags need to get Trevor Lawrence some weapons.

49. Cincinnati Bengals: Ruke Orhorhoro, DT, Clemson

The Bengals recently signed Sheldon Rankins to help on the interior defensive line, but he is getting up there in years. Orhorhoro could be a nice piece to add to that line.

50. Philadelphia Eagles: Marshawn Kneeland, EDGE, Western Michigan

Haason Reddick is now a Jet, so the Eagles even more desperately need production on the outside of the defensive line.

51. Pittsburgh Steelers: Ennis Rakestraw Jr, CB, Missouri

The Steelers play in the AFC North against some top tier passing offenses in the league. They spend a second rounder on a defensive back to help stop those passing attacks.

52. Los Angeles Rams: Edgerrin Cooper, LB, Texas A&M

The Rams will not be able to replace Aaron Donald, ever. But they are stacking up on defensive players to help try to fill those massive shoes.

53. Philadelphia Eagles: Beau Brade, S, Maryland

The Eagles continue adding to their defense, this time taking a safety to pair on the back end with Wiggins from the first round.

54. Cleveland Browns : Michael Hall Jr, DT, Ohio St

The Deshaun Watson trade made it so this was Cleveland’s first pick in this Draft, and they use it to beef up their defensive line. Myles Garrett is already a monster, so they add some explosiveness in the middle.

55. Miami Dolphins: Cooper Beebe, IOL, Kansas St

The Dolphins lost Mike Hunt to free agency, so they take an interior lineman here.

56. Dallas Cowboys: Zach Frazier, OC, West Virginia

The Cowboys’ offensive line used to be a vaunted unit. They use this Draft to try to get back to that level.

57. Tamba Bay Bucs: Ja’Lynn Polk, WR, Washington

The Bucs use this pick on another weapon for Baker Mayfield to use.

58. Green Bay Packers: Patrick Paul, OT, Houston

The Packers had a great second half offensively last season. Here they pick up some extra protection for Jordan Love.

59. Houston Texans: Leonard Taylor III, DT, Miami (FL)

The Texans are very confident in their offense, led by CJ Stroud and Bobby Slowik, so they get Will Anderson more help on the defensive front.

60. Buffalo Bills: Kamren Kinchens, S, Miami (FL)

Miami teammates go back-to-back here, with Kinchens helping shore up the Buffalo secondary. No offense to Damar Hamlin, but he should not be someone getting that many reps on defense.

61. Detroit Lions: Bralen Trice, EDGE, Washington

Aidan Hutchinson almost single-handedly rushed the passer for the Lions last year, so they use this pick to at least give him some help on the other side.

62. Baltimore Ravens: Brandon Dorlus, EDGE, Oregon

The Ravens were unable to retain Jadeveon Clowney, so they use one of their Day Two picks on an edge rusher.

63. San Francisco 49ers: Kris Jenkins Jr, DT, Michigan

I could see the 9ers doubling up on the offensive line, but here they beef up the trenches on the other side of the ball.

64. Kansas City Chiefs: Max Melton, CB, Rutgers

L’Jarius Sneed was traded to the Titans, so the Chiefs need some help on the back end.

There you have it. What do you think, Panthers fans? Sound off in the comments!