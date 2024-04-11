CSR Weekly Mock Draft 3.0

CSR Mock Draft 3.0 is now upon us. This time with even more twists along the way, which the NFL Draft is always good for.

For this mock draft, I once again used the NFL Mock Draft Database simulator and took control of all 32 teams for two rounds. I had fun with some interesting trades, using Drafttek’s draft pick trade value chart to make the trades as even as possible. This time around,

Without further ado, here it is, this week’s CSR Mock Draft:

First Round

1. Chicago Bears: Caleb Williams, QB, USC

This is pretty much guaranteed at this point.

2. Washington Commanders: Jayden Daniels, QB, LSU

There is a TON of smoke about Daniels to the Commanders. LSU Head Coach Brian Kelley even mentioned how well Daniels will do with the Commanders, leading to speculation that he might have some inside info.

3. New York Giants (via NE): Drake Maye, QB, UNC

The Patriots are much more than a quarterback away, so they move back to pick up more draft capital. Meanwhile the Giants decide that Daniel Jones is not the answer and avoid getting jumped by another QB needy team. In this scenario, they would trade Daniel Jones. Here are the details of the trade:

Giants Receive: Pick 3

Patriots Receive: Picks 6 and 47

4. Arizona Cardinals: Marvin Harrison, Jr, WR, Ohio St

Come on, Arizona. Be smart.

5. Las Vegas Raiders (via LAC): J.J. McCarthy, QB, Michigan

Former Michigan Head Coach Jim Harbaugh helps his former quarterback get drafted higher. The Raiders are panicking about missing out on one of the top quarterbacks, especially after the Giants surprise trade-up. Here are the details of the trade:

Raiders Receive: Pick 5

Chargers Receive: Picks 13 and 44

6. New England Patriots (via NYG): Malik Nabers, WR, LSU

The Patriots drop three spots, but McCarthy is gone. This is too rich for the next tier of quarterbacks, so they decide to get a dynamic weapon on the outside.

7. Tennessee Titans: Joe Alt, OT, Notre Dame

Alt is the consensus top left tackle in this draft, but the Titans could take whichever top tackle prospect they prefer here.

8. Atlanta Falcons: Quinyon Mitchell, CB, Toledo

The Falcons are in a great position to improve their defense. This version of the Draft has them taking the speedy corner from Toledo.

9. Chicago Bears: Dallas Turner, EDGE, Alabama

They got their QB, so now they look toward the defense. Turner across from Sweat could be a lethal pass rush.

10. New York Jets: Brock Bowers, TE, UGA

The Jets stand pat at 10 and one of the top offensive weapons falls in their laps.

11. Minnesota Vikings: Bo Nix, QB, Oregon

The Vikings were unable to work a trade for one of the top quarterbacks, so they stay put and take the quarterback of the next tier who is the best fit for their offense.

12. Denver Broncos: Michael Penix Jr, QB, Washington

The Broncos were also boxed out of the top tier of quarterback prospects, so they reach for the next best one.

13. Los Angeles Chargers (via LV): Amarius Mims, OT, UGA

The Chargers trade down and pick up a massive, road-grading right tackle. Harbaugh wants to run the ball, so Mims would fit in well.

14. New Orleans Saints: Rome Odunze, WR, Washington

The Saints have a huge need at offensive tackle, but can’t resist the falling Odunze.

15. Indianapolis Colts: Terrion Arnold, CB, Alabama

The Colts taking a defensive player is almost a lock. Here, they improve their secondary.

16. Seattle Seahawks: Jared Verse, EDGE, Florida St

Mike Macdonald is a defensive coach, so he’ll want to beef up his defense in this draft.

17. Jacksonville Jaguars: Laiatu Latu, EDGE, UCLA

The Jaguars always seem like they need help everywhere. Despite plenty of holes, they take probably the most talented pass rusher in the draft.

18. Cincinnati Bengals: JC Latham, OT, Alabama

Joe Burrow was hurt again last season. The Bengals get a plug-and-play right tackle here.

19. Los Angeles Rams: Nate Wiggins, CB, Clemson

The retirement of Aaron Donald means the Rams’ defensive secondary has to get better. Wiggins is a great cover corner.

20. Pittsburgh Steelers: Brian Thomas Jr, WR, LSU

The Steelers have two quarterbacks vying for the starting role, and both are good deep ball throwers. So the Steelers get a good deep ball receiver to help out on offense.

21. Miami Dolphins: Byron Murphy, DL, Texas

The Dolphins could not afford to keep Christian Wilkins, so they draft a player who could help try and fill that void.

22. Philadelphia Eagles: Chop Robinson, EDGE, Penn St

The Eagles traded away Haason Reddick, so they try to replace some of that edge talent here.

23. Minnesota Vikings: Troy Fautanu, OT, Washington

The Vikings didn’t get the quarterback they wanted, but they’ll have to protect Nix regardless.

24. Dallas Cowboys: Taliese Fuaga, OT, Oregon St

The Cowboys lost the aging Tyron Smith in free agency, so they look to fill at least some of that void.

25. Green Bay Packers: Kool-Aid McKinstry, CB, Alabama

The offense ended last season on a tear, so the Packers try to improve defensively with by far the best name in the Draft.

26. Tampa Bay Bucs: Olumuyiwa Fashanu, OT, Penn St

Tampa Bay will look to repeat as NFC South champions. The aging receiving corps might need more time to get open, so they help protect Baker Mayfield with this pick.

27. Arizona Cardinals: Cooper DeJean, CB, Iowa

The Cardinals picked up the best receiver in the Draft and now an athletic corner/punt returner. They filled their two biggest needs on day one of the Draft.

28. Buffalo Bills: Adonai Mitchell, WR, Texas

The Bills traded away Stephon Diggs, so they will absolutely be taking a wide receiver in the first round.

29. Detroit Lions: Jer’Zhan Newton, DT, Illinois

The Lions need to get Aiden Hutchinson some help with the pass rush. This time, they decide to do so from the interior.

30. Baltimore Ravens: Tyler Guyton, OT, Oklahoma

With the addition of Derrick Henry, a road grading tackle makes a ton of sense for the Ravens.

31. San Francisco 49ers: Kingsley Suamataia, OT, BYU

Outside of Trent Williams, the 9ers offensive line is inconsistent at best. Suamataia has incredible tools, so Kyle Shannahan takes the chance on coaching him up.

32. Kansas City Chiefs: Xavier Worthy, WR, UGA

The champs get better on offense. Travis Kelce is getting older, and retirement rumors swirled last year. The Chiefs have not had a player like this since the Tyreek Hill trade. Worthy is more than a deep threat and is a touchdown waiting to happen with the ball in his hands.

Second Round

33. Carolina Panthers: Ladd McConkey, WR, UGA

Finally the Panthers are on the board! Despite trading for Deonte Johnson, the Panthers still need as many separators as possible. McConkey or Ricky Pearsall from Florida fit the bill.

34. New England Patriots: Ennis Rakestraw Jr, CB, Mizzou

After adding an elite playmaker to offense, the Patriots look to revamp their defense.

35. Arizona Cardinals: Graham Barton, IOL, Duke

The Cardinals have a really good Draft in this version of our mock, landing a very good and versatile offensive lineman in the second round.

36. Washington Commanders: Jordan Morgan, OT, Arizona

The Commanders need to protect their thinly-framed quarterback.

37. Los Angeles Chargers: Troy Franklin, WR, Oregon

The Chargers add a much needed weapon for Justin Herbert. Herbert can push the ball down the field, so Franklin running deep off play action could be lethal.

38. Tennessee Titans: Jackson Powers-Johnson, IOL, Oregon

The Titans continue to protect Will Levis, this time adding a nasty interior lineman to pair with their new bookend tackle.

39. Carolina Panthers: Payton Wilson, LB, NC State

The addition of Jadeveon Clowney helps the void at edge, but linebacker is still a need. If the medicals check out, the Panthers would be getting a dynamic defender who flies around the field.

40. Washington Commanders: Darius Robinson, EDGE, Missouri

The Commanders have their quarterback and offensive tackle of the future. Here they try to fill the voids left by the Chase Young and Montez Sweat trades.

41. Green Bay Packers: Braden Fiske, DT, Florida St

The Packers focus heavily on their defense, this time getting an interior disruptor.

42. Houston Texans: Kris Jenkins, DT, Michigan

The Texans did not have a first round pick because of the Will Anderson trade last year, so this is their first pick of the Draft. They use it to help their defensive line, giving last year’s DROY a running mate on the line.

43. Indianapolis Colts (via ATL): Keon Coleman, WR, Florida St

The Colts upgraded their defense in the first, and here they trade up to grab one of the second tier wide receivers. Here are the details of the trade:

Colts Receive: Pick 43

Falcons Receive: Picks 46 and 151

44. Los Angeles Chargers (via LV): Kamari Lassiter, CB, UGA

The Chargers’ third pick in the top 45 is a corner who slides due to a disappointing 40 time. Make no mistake, though, Lassiter can ball.

45. New Orleans Saints: Chris Braswell, EDGE, Alabama

Cam Jordan (hopefully) can not play forever, so the Saints take an edge rusher for him to mentor.

46. Atlanta Falcons (via IND): Ricky Pearsall, WR, Florida

The Falcons trade back and pick up a guy who can get open in underneath and intermediate routes. Despite the wealth of weapons on offense, Pearsall could fit in well with London, Pitts, and Robinson.

47. New England Patriots (via NYG): Spencer Rattler, QB, South Carolina

The Patriots traded down and missed out on the first two tiers of quarterbacks. But goodness gracious Spencer Rattler is a tempting prospect. He was anointed as the next big QB prospect in high school and has all of the tools. The Pats take a big swing and let him sit behind Jacoby Brissett for a season.

48. Jacksonville Jaguars: Roman Wilson, WR, Michigan

Calvin Ridley left in free agency, so the Jags need to get Trevor Lawrence some weapons.

49. Cincinnati Bengals: Xavier Legette, WR, South Carolina

Tee Higgins is on his way out, Tyler Boyd already left. The Bengals need to refill the coffers at wide receiver.

50. Philadelphia Eagles: Cooper Beebe, IOL, Northwestern

The Eagles focus on the trenches so far in this mock draft, this time improving their interior offensive line.

51. Pittsburgh Steelers: Zach Frazier, IOL, West Virginia

The Steelers continue to help (insert whichever quarterback starts for them). After adding a speedy receiver in the first, they get one of the top centers in the Draft.

52. Los Angeles Rams: Marshawn Kneeland, EDGE, Western Michigan

The Rams will not be able to replace Aaron Donald, ever. But they are stacking up on defensive players to help try to fill those massive shoes.

53. Philadelphia Eagles: TJ Tampa, CB, Iowa St

The Eagles continue adding to their defense, this time grabbing a talented corner to help their aging secondary.

54. Cleveland Browns : T’Vondre Sweat, DT, Texas

The Deshaun Watson trade made it so this was Cleveland’s first pick in this Draft, and they use it to beef up their defensive line. Sweat was recently arrested for DWI, but clearly the Browns are not too concerned about off-field issues.

55. Miami Dolphins: Bralen Trice, EDGE, Washington

The Dolphins continue improving their defensive line.

56. Dallas Cowboys: Malachi Corley, WR, Western Kentucky

Dak is in a contract year (again), so the Cowboys add another weapon on offense. With the run game less effective than in recent years, the YAC King could provide a spark in the screen game.

57. Tamba Bay Bucs: Edgerrin Cooper, LB, Texas A&M

Lavonte David is on a one year deal, so the Bucs need to add to the linebacker room.

58. Green Bay Packers: Junior Colson, LB, Michigan

The Packers have now added to all three levels of their defense in this Draft.

59. Houston Texans: Mike Sainristill, CB, Michigan

With former top picks Derek Stingly Jr and Jeff Okudah on the outside, the Texans add a stellar nickel corner to the mix.

60. Buffalo Bills: Jonathan Brooks, RB, Texas

Brooks reunites with Texas teammate AD Mitchell. The Bills need offensive weapons in the worst way with Diggs and Gabe Davis gone.

61. Detroit Lions: Javon Bullard, S, UGA

The Lions add a solid player who can play the big nickel role.

62. Baltimore Ravens: Max Melton, CB, Rutgers

Would it be a Ravens draft without them taking a defensive back early on?

63. San Francisco 49ers: Devontez Walker, WR, UNC

Brandon Aiyuk might not be around much longer, so the 49ers need more weapons.

64. Kansas City Chiefs: Christian Haynes, IOL, UConn

Offensive line injuries almost derailed a championship run, so the Chiefs add to the interior of their line.

Poll Which remaining player would you want the Panthers to take with the 65th pick? Ja’Tavion Sanders, TE, Texas

Ruke Orhorhoro, DT, Clemson

Adisa Isaac, EDGE, Penn St

Trey Benson, RB, Florida St

Jaden Hicks, S, Washington St vote view results 59% Ja’Tavion Sanders, TE, Texas (54 votes)

7% Ruke Orhorhoro, DT, Clemson (7 votes)

23% Adisa Isaac, EDGE, Penn St (21 votes)

5% Trey Benson, RB, Florida St (5 votes)

4% Jaden Hicks, S, Washington St (4 votes) 91 votes total Vote Now

There you have it. What do you think, Panthers fans? Sound off in the comments!