NFL Draft “What If...” Wednesday

This is a continuation of our previous “What If...” Wednesday piece leading up to the NFL Draft. This activity is based on the Disney+ series Marvel’s “What If...” where one tiny change to the universe results in a vastly different alternate universe. Killmonger befriends Tony Stark, T’Challa becomes Star Lord, weird stuff like that. In these articles, I’ll give you an NFL Draft scenario, and you all will decide if this is an alternate reality you would want to live in.

Our second scenario involves a run on wide receivers, a double dip, and a position change.

What If...Jonathan Mingo Changed Positions

For this week’s scenario, an unexpected run on wide receivers in the first round led to most of the early second round caliber receivers already off the board. The receivers already selected were Marvin Harrison Jr, Malik Nabers, Rome Odunze, Brian Thomas Jr, Adonai Mitchell, Xavier Worthy, Troy Franklin, Ladd McConkey, and Keon Coleman. That’s right, the nine wide receivers in the first round.

With that being the case, the Panthers decide to double dip at the position. At pick 33, the team selects Xavier Legette from South Carolina. He was a one-year-wonder, but the athletic traits are there. There aren’t many 6-1, 220 pounders that are their team’s punt returner. Despite taking Legette six picks earlier, the Panthers again go wide receiver at 39, taking Ricky Pearsall from Florida. Pearsall is an excellent separator and could be the next go-to slot receiver after Adam Thielen retires.

With two receivers in hand, the Panthers’ depth chart at the position becomes a little crowded: Thielen, Johnson, Legette, Pearsall, Mingo, Marshall Jr, Smith-Marsette, plus camp bodies who could make the team. A secondary question for the Panthers this offseason is depth at the runningback position, so the Panthers decide that the answer is already on the roster: Jonathan Mingo.

Mingo had an up and down rookie season, struggling with separation for much of the year. One facet of his game that not even his biggest detractors can argue is that he can be electric with the ball in his hands. The Panthers find an easier way to get the ball in Mingo’s hands by moving him to runningback. He moves into the role that Laviska Shenault (should have) filled as a tertiary halfback, jet sweep recipient, and screen specialist. The idea here is that the Panthers have better separators running routes and Mingo as a gadget player.

In this scenario, the depth chart looks a little more balanced:

WR: Thielen, Johnson, Legette, Pearsall, Marshall Jr, Smith-Marsette

RB: Hubbard, Sanders, Mingo