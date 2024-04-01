Hello, CSR. Allow me to introduce myself.

Greetings everyone!

First, let me take a moment to grovel to our gracious CSR overlord and my new boss:

Walker, thanks for the opportunity and I will try not to incite riots in the comments section. I make no promises, though.

For those interested in who I am, I’ll give you the highlights. While I do currently call Canada home, I was born and raised in Fort Mill, SC. I moved to Ontario to attend high school and even though I could do without the six months of snow, I have no intentions of leaving any time soon.

My father made the switch to being a Carolina Panthers fan in 1995 and I was born less than a year later. I had no choice beyond rooting for the Panthers, but I was more than happy to oblige.

I like to think that the Panthers and I have grown up together as sort of quasi-siblings. I can tell you with no doubt that they have been as frustrating as my actual brother, if not significantly more so. But like most sibling relationships including my own, I love them dearly and will stick by their side no matter what.

My username on CSR is ‘ericbuck’ but my real name that you will be seeing more often is Eric Buchanan. Hopefully the shock that my surname is not actually Buck wears off soon, I know it may be an adjustment for some. Buck has been a nickname of mine for many years; at the time it was given to me there were far too many Erics around causing confusion. My friends decided using the shortened version of my last name just made sense and it has stuck with me since.

With all that said, the move from the comment section to the masthead is something I’m excited about and I know I can count on all of you to continue being gentle with your criticism as I make the transition.

Eh, who am I kidding. All I ask for is that you continue to stay along with me for the ride into the next era of Panthers football. Keep pounding.