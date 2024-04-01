Hello, CSR. I’m Baaaack!

Hey everyone! I’m Daniel Belton. After a lengthy hiatus due to life, I have finally been coaxed back to Cat Scratch Reader as a regular contributor. I spent some time on staff a few years ago, and now that I’m back I want to pull my own version of Jay-Z’s Public Service Announcement. So allow me to reintroduce myself:

I have lived in North Carolina my entire life and have been a Panthers fan since their inception. Right now I live in Mebane, NC with my wife and two children. I attended NC State for undergrad and my Master’s degree, and I am a middle school Science teacher. Spending my days with 13-year-olds means nothing you can say in the comments will hurt me. I’m immune to pretty much all of that. But enough about family and personal history, on to the important stuff!

Steve Smith is the greatest Panther ever. Cam Newton was largely underrated as a passer and should be a first ballot Hall of Famer; I have no idea why he is not on an NFL roster at this point because he’s still a better option than a handful of current projected starters, nevermind projected backups. Ron Rivera was a bad head coaching fit for Cam, CMC, etc because he did not have offensive minds on staff creative enough to use them to their full potential. Bryce Young was absolutely the correct pick, and yes I’m aware of what CJ Stroud accomplished last year. Tommy Tremble will be a Pro Bowl caliber tight end this season. And the finishing blow: comp picks are overrated and almost never turn into consistent contributors.

BOOM! It’s good to be back, baby!