Panthers Reacts Results: offensive minded fans

This we asked fans of the Carolina Panthers what their position they would make a priority this offseason. We gave y’all five position groups to choose between and, unsurprisingly 98% of y’all chose a group on offense.

We’re going to go ahead and ignore the 6% of people who want to upgrade the quarterback position. Bryce Young is here to stay, y’all. Well, for at least one more season. The 92% of you who are split between prioritizing an upgrade to wide receiver and upgrades to the offensive line have more realistic hopes.

I side more with the wide receiver folks. The Panthers have five offensive linemen who range between serviceable and talented when actually healthy. That is more than most NFL teams can say and it is certainly more than the Panthers can say about their wide receiver room.

Fortunately for Dan Morgan and Dave Canales, this is a great draft to be in the market for a wide receiver in the second round. It is also supposed to be a strong draft for interior offensive linemen, so there is a chance that quality depth, if not potential starters, are just a few weeks away.