JJ Jansen returning for his 16th season with the Carolina Panthers

Panthers have agreed to terms with veteran long snapper J.J. Jansen on a one-year deal, per league source. The 38-year-old and team's career leader in games played will be back for a 16th season.

This comes as no surprise, as Jansen has been the most consistent player the Panthers have possibly ever had. He has started a franchise record 243 games since joining the team for the 2009 season and has snapped for every Panthers kicker since, and including, John Kasay. That list includes the likes of Olindo Mare, Justin Medlock, Graham Gano, Joey Slye, Ryan Santoso, Zane Gonzalez, and Eddy Pineiro.

While the years may not have been kind to the rest of the Panthers special teams unit, Jansen has been a stalwart at a job with zero margin for error. This is as clear an example as we may ever see of “if it’s not broke then don’t fix it” logic.

At least the Panthers have now definitively settled one position heading into a tumultuous offseason.