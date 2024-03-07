Panthers 2024 combine meeting roundup

The Panthers go into the 2024 NFL Draft without a first round pick and a ton of needs on both sides of the ball. While that first fact could change via a trade, the Panthers can basically go best player available on their board for their day 2 and 3 picks. There’s always a possibility they could orchestrate a trade down to accumulate more picks as well. Keeping tabs on the meetings at the Combine and the subsequent visits between now and the Draft can give us some perspective on who they may target, however there’s plenty of times where they’ve drafted players they never reportedly met with or contacted. Let’s go by position and take a look at who they’ve visited. I used X/Twitter, along with this nice list from Pantherswire.com to round up the prospects. I also used NFLDraftBuzz.com’s positional rankings for each player position to give a little bit more context as to where they could be drafted.

Wide Receivers

Keon Coleman (FSU) - 8th

Xavier Legette (South Carolina) - 16th

Ainias Smith (Texas A&M) - 24th

Brian Thomas Jr (LSU) - 4th

Malik Washington (Virginia) - 19th

Xavier Worthy (Texas) - 12th

The Panthers are almost certainly going to draft a wide receiver, the only question is where. Based on the reported meetings so far, they are looking far and wide across the board. I don’t think Brian Thomas will be available for them at the 33rd pick if he is in fact the 4th best prospect at WR in the draft, however you never know come draft night. This is supposed to be one of the best classes in quite a while, so the Panthers should have plenty of options wherever they look. I expect this list to grow considerably as they do their private meetings and workouts as well. Larson is an unranked prospect though he is coming from a smaller school.

Offensive Line

OT Delmar Glaze (Maryland) - 36th

OT Blake Larson (Augustana) - unranked

OT Patrick Paul (Houston) - 15th

G Christian Haynes (Connecticut) - 13th

Similar to WR, the Panthers could use talent at basically every position along the offensive line for 2024, and could use competition for starting snaps as well. They’ve got guys who could theoretically play OT or OG on this list. NFL Draft Buzz curiously has Glaze projected as a center as well, though they mention he has the skillset to line up anywhere on the line.

Other Offense

TE Jared Wiley (TCU) - 9th

RB Jonathan Brooks (Texas) - unranked

They could use talent at basically every position aside from QB, so poking around at RB and especially TE makes sense as well.

Front Seven

DL Andre Carter (Indiana) - unranked

DL Jared Crumedy (Mississippi State) - 45th

DL Braden Fiske (FSU) - 10th

EDGE Xavier Thomas (Clemson) - 23rd

EDGE Bralen Trice (Washington) - 9th

The Panthers are losing a bunch of their depth at EDGE and can definitely use more reinforcements on the interior in their 3-4 defense.

Secondary

CB Nate Wiggins (Clemson) - 2nd

S Trey Taylor (Air Force) - 65th

The Panthers will likely need to look at depth and potential starters across their secondary, especially if they do part ways with CB Donte Jackson as previously reported.

We’ll have more on the action with prospect visits as we inch closer to the 2024 NFL Draft. Stay tuned!