Panthers Reacts Survey: What should be the Panthers priority this offseason?

Some of the major sentiments and story lines of this offseason are starting to take shape, what with last week’s survey telling us that fans of the Carolina Panthers want the team to quietly take their medicine (by staying put and not trading into the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft) and today’s news that the team has placed the non-exclusive franchise tag on Brian Burns.

We’re all hoping for, or expecting, a quiet year. Really, how many of us are expecting the team to actually net two first-round picks for Burns?

With that in mind, today we’re looking ahead at the limited landscape the Panthers have to work with. There are a handful of dollars to be thrown around in free agency and fewer high impact draft picks to be added in April. However the team chooses to spend those resources, they will have more holes to patch than patches to place.

How about it, Panthers fans, what position group do you want the team to prioritize this offseason?

