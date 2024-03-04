Carolina Panthers expected to part ways with Donte Jackson

According to Jeremy Fowler of ESPN, the Carolina Panthers are expected to part ways with Donte Jackson, either by trade or release, within the next couple of weeks.

#Panthers are expected to trade or release veteran corner Donte Jackson, per sources.



Jackson has a $4M roster bonus due March 16, which should spur action.



A release would save $5.9M on the cap. pic.twitter.com/s1IFJLZF3d — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) March 4, 2024

As Fowler notes in the Tweet, Jackson has a roster bonus due at the start of the league year, and hie release would save the Panthers some cap space. Any move would more than likely occur before that March 16 roster bonus due date.

Jackson has spent his entire six year career with the Panthers after they took him in the second round of the 2018 draft. He was immediately thrown into the fire and started every game as a rookie. He struggled some in his first few seasons, especially as a tackler, but he turned himself into a solid corner over the years. He tore his achilles tendon in Week 10 of the 2022 season, and it seemed like he never fully regained his form in 2023. Both his missed tackle rate and passer rating against creeped up towards his early career numbers.

Jackson will surely find suitors interested in his services, though I’d be surprised if any of those teams offered the Panthers any meaningful draft compensation for him. At best, the Panthers might get a conditional seventh round pick, but more likely, they’ll just let Jackson walk and try to take advantage of the cap savings.

With Jackson’s departure, the Panthers will start the new league year with a cornerback depth chart of:

Jaycee Horn

Dicaprio Bootle

Lamar Jackson

AJ Parker

D’Shawn Jamison

That’s a position group that needs some bolstering this offseason.