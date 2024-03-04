Cat Scratch Reader is looking for Cat Scratch Writers

It’s time to get excited about the Panthers’ 2024 season. We’re months away from the season, but this is a pivotal offseason, and we’ve got some room in the budget for YOU to help us cover it.

Could this be the right opportunity for you? Keep reading to find out.

What are we looking for?

We’re looking for help with covering breaking news and providing other posts as needed. We’d like for candidates to be able to contribute two to three posts per week.

What skills and qualifications should you have?

We’re looking for people who:

Have a passion for the Carolina Panthers.

Ideally already enjoy reading, commenting, and participating in the Cat Scratch Reader community.

Are able to produce and edit clean copy.

Are self-starters and comfortable meeting deadlines.

How do you apply?

Please send a cover letter, resume, and football-related writing sample to Walker Clement at walker.clement@gmail.com.

This is a contractor position that pays a monthly stipend. If your background and experience don’t perfectly align with every single thing we’re looking for, but you believe you have the potential to thrive in this role, we encourage you to apply.