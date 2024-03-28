CSR Weekly Mock Draft 1.0

As the first wave of NFL free agency begins winding down, team needs and preferences become more clear. While there are still some bigger names available in free agency (Justin Simmons, Stephon Gilmore, etc.), teams now have a clearer picture of what they’ll be looking for in the Draft. While mock drafts are still largely a guess, I decided to take an educated(-ish) guess on how the first two rounds will go next month. I guess since Kiper and Yates number their mocks, I’ll call this my Mock 1.0 to keep in line with the “experts.”

For this mock draft, I used the NFL Mock Draft Database simulator and took control of all 32 teams for two rounds. I had fun with some interesting trades, using Drafttek’s draft pick trade value chart to make the trades as even as possible. For this iteration, I have the Vikings, Jets, and Bucs all moving up in the first round. The other trade saw the Raiders move up in the second round.

Without further ado, here it is, this week’s CSR Mock Draft:

First Round

1. Chicago Bears: Caleb Williams, QB, USC

Come on, Chicago. Be smart.

2. Washington Commanders: Jayden Daniels, QB, LSU

The Commanders have a new regime and decide to take the bigger running threat of the two QBs left. They could build a Lamar Jackson type of offense around Daniels.

3. New England Patriots: Drake Maye, QB, UNC

No brainer here for the Pats if this is how the board falls.

4. Arizona Cardinals: Marvin Harrison, Jr, WR, Ohio St

Come on, Arizona. Be smart.

5. Minnesota Vikings (via LAC): J.J. McCarthy, QB, Michigan

Former Michigan Head Coach Jim Harbaugh helps his former quarterback get drafted higher. The Vikings are desperate for a QB since Sam Darnold is currently the best one on their roster. Here are the details of the trade:

Vikings Receive: Picks 5 and 101

Chargers Receive: Picks 11 and 23

6. New York Giants: Malik Nabers, WR, LSU

The Vikings jumped the Giants, so no McCarthy for them. Instead, they get an insanely talented deep threat for whoever ends up being the QB.

7. Tennessee Titans: Joe Alt, OT, Notre Dame

What a way for the board to fall for the Titans. They’re practically sprinting to the podium at this point.

8. New York Jets (via ATL): Brock Bowers, TE, UGA

The Jets jump up to eight to get their hands on possibly the best offensive weapon in the Draft. They’re all in with Aaron Rodgers, and adding another weapon to go alongside Garrett Wilson is the route they decide to take. Here are the details of the trade:

Jets Receive: Picks 8 and 197

Falcons Receive: Picks 10, 111, and 134

9. Chicago Bears: Olumuyiwa Fashanu, OT, Penn St

They got their QB, now they have to protect him.

10. Atlanta Falcons (via NYJ): Dallas Turner, EDGE, Alabama

The Falcons drop a couple spots, picking up some draft value in the process, and still manage to land the first defensive player off the board. The Falcons’ offense should be explosive, but the defense leaves a lot to be desired.

11. Los Angeles Chargers (via MIN): Rome Odunze, WR, Washington

The Chargers drop six spots and still land one of the players they might have taken at five. They used Minnesota’s desperation to their advantage.

12. Denver Broncos: Bo Nix, QB, Oregon

Aside from a Hall of Famer who almost went to Miami instead, Sean Payton has not exactly been able to find a franchise QB (sorry Taysom Hill truthers). Denver needs a QB, so they reach for the next best one available here.

13. Las Vegas Raiders: Terrion Arnold, CB, Alabama

Almost halfway through the first round, and this is only the second defender off the board. That’s good news for the Raiders and Antonio Pierce.

14. New Orleans Saints: Jared Verse, EDGE, Florida St

The Saints have gotten old on the defensive front, and even Cam Jordan can’t play forever (thank the football gods).

15. Indianapolis Colts: Quinyon Mitchell, CB, Toledo

Shane Steichen has the offense looking good, and Anthony Richardson gets back next season. With that in mind, the Colts take the insanely fast corner from Toledo.

16. Seattle Seahawks: Taliese Fuaga, OT, Oregon St

The Seahawks always seem like they need offensive line help. Fuaga should be able to improve their line.

17. Jacksonville Jaguars: Brian Thomas, Jr, WR, LSU

The Jaguars always seem like they need help everywhere. Despite plenty of holes, they decide to help out Trevor Lawrence by potentially replacing the departed Calvin Ridley.

18. Cincinnati Bengals: Troy Fautanu, OT, Washington

Joe Burrow was hurt again last season. The Bengals invest heavily yet again to make sure that doesn’t happen.

19. Los Angeles Rams: Nate Wiggins, CB, Clemson

The retirement of Aaron Donald leaves a hole on the defensive front, but the Rams decide to help the back end of the defense instead.

20. Pittsburgh Steelers: Cooper DeJean, CB, Iowa

DeJean has the skill and athleticism to stay at corner in the NFL, and I think Mike Tomlin is a coach who would keep him there.

21. Miami Dolphins: Byron Murphy, DL, Texas

The Dolphins could not afford to keep Christian Wilkins, so they draft a player who could help try and fill that void.

22. Tampa Bay Bucs (via PHI): Laiatu Latu, EDGE, UCLA

The Bucs are all in with Baker Mayfield in a very winnable NFC South. The Falcons have a new QB, so the Bucs trade up to get possibly the most talented pass rusher in the Draft. Here are the details of the trade:

Bucs Receive: Picks 22, 161, and 172

Eagles Receive: Picks 26 and 92

23. Los Angeles Chargers (via MIN): Amarius Mims, OT, UGA

With the second first-rounder they get from the Vikings, the Chargers improve their offensive line. Harbaugh wants to run the ball and work from play action, and Mims can definitely help with that when healthy.

24. Dallas Cowboys: Adonai Mitchell, WR, Texas

The Cowboys have other needs, but Jerry Jones likes spectacle. What better way to get people talking about the Cowboys than by drafting this athletic freak to pair with Ceedee Lamb?

25. Green Bay Packers: Kool-Aid McKinstry, CB, Alabama

The offense ended last season on a tear, so the Packers try to improve defensively with by far the best name in the Draft.

26. Philadelphia Eagles (via TB): J.C. Latham, OT, Alabama

Now with Saquon Barkley sharing the backfield with Jalen Hurts, the Eagles look to beef up their offensive line and really lean into the run game. With Mims and Latham available at 22, they felt comfortable trading down.

27. Arizona Cardinals: Jackson Powers-Johnson, IOL, Oregon

The Cardinals picked up the best receiver in the Draft and now possibly the best interior offensive lineman as well. Kylar Murray would be thrilled.

28. Buffalo Bills: Xavier Worthy, WR, Texas

The Bills watched Tyreek Hill destroy them year after year in Kansas City. Now they get their own smaller but insanely fast target for Josh Allen. Worthy is more than just a track star, and he’ll be very useful on intermediate throws with YAC potential.

29. Detroit Lions: Demeioun “Chop” Robinson, EDGE, Penn St

The Lions very nearly did the impossible last season. Aiden Hutchinson was a one man show in terms of pass rushing, so the Lions look to add another guy opposite him to help out.

30. Baltimore Ravens: Keon Coleman, WR, Florida St

The Ravens saw success in their new offensive system last year with Lamar throwing the ball more. Coleman will provide a large, athletic target to stretch the field. Lamar and Derrick Henry running the ball will open up some deep shots for Coleman.

31. San Francisco 49ers: Tyler Guyton, OT, Oklahoma

Outside of Trent Williams, the 9ers offensive line is inconsistent at best. They take Tyler Guyton here to plug in probably on the right side of the line.

32. Kansas City Chiefs: Ladd McConkey, WR, UGA

The champs get better on offense. Travis Kelce is getting older, and retirement rumors swirled last year. Ladd McConkey could fill a similar role as the guy who just gets open, especially underneath. If McConkey and Mahomes can get a similar rapport as Kelce and Mahomes, look out for a three-peat (at least).

Second Round

33. Carolina Panthers: Graham Barton, IOL, Duke

Finally the Panthers are on the board! While many of the receivers they’d like have already been taken, interior lineman Graham Barton falls in their laps. Barton recently played tackle at Duke, but can play all five positions. In this scenario, he would likely play center since the Panthers spent a ton of money on the guard position in free agency. He could also be the primary backup at all three interior positions if Austin Corbett plays well enough at center.

34. New England Patriots: Jordan Morgan, OT, Arizona

The Pats got a new quarterback in the first round, now they need to protect him.

35. Arizona Cardinals: Jer’Zhan Newton, DL, Illinois

Arizona’s first two picks were on offense. Here they’re able to bolster their defensive line with an explosive interior player.

36. Washington Commanders: Troy Franklin, WR, Oregon

The Commanders need a weapon for their brand new rookie quarterback.

37. Los Angeles Chargers: Darius Robinson, EDGE, Missouri

The Chargers are getting old on defense, and they’ve underperformed based on talent level. Harbaugh brings in some young blood with this pick.

38. Tennessee Titans: Kamari Lassiter, CB, UGA

The Titans grabbed an offensive anchor in round one. This time around, they look to improve their defensive secondary.

39. Las Vegas Raiders (via CAR): Michael Penix, Jr, QB, Washington

The Raiders missed out on most of the potential first-round quarterbacks. Here, they move up to get a guy who could get drafted much earlier than this. The Panthers turn one of the Brian Burns picks into even more draft capital for a very needy roster. Here are the details of the trade:

Raiders Receive: Pick 39

Panthers Receive: Picks 44 and 112

40. Washington Commanders: Kingsley Suamataia, OT, BYU

The Commanders continue giving Daniels some help on offense.

41. Green Bay Packers: Tyler Nubin, S, Minnesota

The Packers focus heavily on their defensive secondary in this mock draft.

42. Houston Texans: Braden Fiske, DL, Florida St

The Texans did not have a first round pick because of the Will Anderson trade last year, so this is their first pick of the Draft. They use it to give Will Anderson more help on the defensive line to hopefully improve on his Defensive Rookie of the Year campaign last season.

43. Atlanta Falcons: Edgerrin Cooper, LB, Texas A&M

The Falcons’ defense was pretty bad overall last year, so they take another defender with this pick.

44. Carolina Panthers (via LV): Xavier Legette, WR, South Carolina

The Panthers moved back in the Draft, picked up an extra pick, and still landed a big, explosive receiver for Bryce Young to throw to. The offensive line is much improved after free agency and the Barton pick earlier, and now the receiver room gets an upgrade. The Panthers are hell-bent on finding out whether or not Bryce Young is the guy this season.

45. New Orleans Saints: Ennis Rakestraw, Jr, CB, Missouri

The Saints improved their pass rush in the first round, so they shift their focus to the defensive secondary here.

46. Indianapolis Colts: T’Vondre Sweat, DL, Texas

The Colts do the opposite of the Saints in the first two rounds, taking a lineman here after getting a corner in the first.

47. New York Giants: Kris Jenkins, DL, Michigan

After making their offense more explosive, the Giants add a raw but talented player on the defensive line next to Dexter Lawrence, Brian Burns and Kayvon Thibodeaux.

48. Jacksonville Jaguars: Zach Frazier, IOL, WVU

Frazier is one of the top three center prospects in this Draft, so the Jags jump on him here.

49. Cincinnati Bengals: Bralen Trice, EDGE, Washington

The Bengals pass rush needs some help if they’re going to get back to the Super Bowl out of the AFC.

50. Philadelphia Eagles: Chris Braswell, EDGE, Alabama

The Eagles’ collapse last year was in part due to their highly touted defensive line not living up to the billing. Braswell could help with that rotation.

51. Pittsburgh Steelers: Roman Wilson, WR, Michigan

The Steelers now have Russell Wilson and Justin Fields. They also are now without Diontae Johnson (thanks for that, by the way). They grab a pass catcher here to go with Pickens and Freiermouth.

52. Los Angeles Rams: Payton Wilson, LB, NC State

Payton Wilson would likely be the first linebacker off the board if he did not have a major injury history. The Rams get a potential steal here if he stays healthy.

53. Philadelphia Eagles: Mike Sainristil, CB, Michigan

The Eagles continue adding to their defense, leaning into their preferred strategy of running the football and playing good defense.

54. Cleveland Browns: Ricky Pearsall, WR, Florida

The Deshaun Watson trade made it so this was Cleveland’s first pick in this Draft, and they use it on a receiver to potentially help Watson return to his old self on the field.

55. Miami Dolphins: Cooper Beebe, IOL, Kansas St

The Dolphins lost Mike Hunt to free agency, so they take an interior lineman here.

56. Dallas Cowboys: Junior Colson, LB, Michigan

Leighton Vander-Esch has just medically retired from the NFL, so the Cowboys have a hole to fill at linebacker.

57. Tamba Bay Bucs: Malachi Corley, WR, Western Kentucky

The Bucs use this pick on the “YAC King” and an excellent punt returner to help jumpstart the offense.

58. Green Bay Packers: Ruke Orhorhoro, DL, Clemson

With so many good, young players on offense, the Packers again go defense, this time opting for some defensive line help.

59. Houston Texans: Marshawn Kneeland, EDGE, Western Michigan

The Texans are very confident in their offense, led by CJ Stroud and Bobby Slowik, so they get Will Anderson even more help on the defensive front.

60. Buffalo Bills: TJ Tampa, CB, Iowa St

Tre’Davious White is gone, so the Bills need some help on the outside.

61. Detroit Lions: Ja’Lynn Polk, WR, Washington

Another wide receiver comes off the board as the Lions continue to surround Jared Goff with weapons.

62. Baltimore Ravens: Max Melton, CB, Rutgers

Would it really be a Ravens draft without them taking a secondary player in the first couple rounds?

63. San Francisco 49ers: Kamren Kinchens, S, Miami (FL)

I could see the 9ers doubling up on the offensive line, but here they take a safety to help out on the back end of the defense.

64. Kansas City Chiefs: Michael Hall, Jr, DL, Ohio St

The Chiefs just signed Chris Jones to a massive deal, and now they draft his understudy.

