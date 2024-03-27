Panthers Agree to Terms With Clowney

After visiting with the Carolina Panthers and New York Jets last week and keeping in touch with the Baltimore Ravens, Jadeveon Clowney has made his decision: he's coming home.

Panthers and OLB Jadeveon Clowney have agreed to terms on a 2-year, $20M deal with a max value of $24M. (via @RapSheet) pic.twitter.com/5hOX0mZ837 — NFL (@NFL) March 27, 2024

Clowney agreed to a two year, $20 million deal that could push up to $24 million dollars. The deal gives Clowney one of the top five salaries on the team. It is uncertain what cap wizardry Brandt Tillis pulled off here, but bravo to him.

Clowney is coming off a resurgent season with the Ravens, where he tied a career high with 9.5 sacks. Clowney attended South Pointe High in Rock Hill, SC before committing to the University of South Carolina. That background makes this move a coming home of sorts for the 31-year-old EDGE. He's the second South Pointe Stallion to sign with the Panthers, joining previous Panthers corner Stephon Gilmore. The Panthers have reportedly been in contact with Gilmore during this wave of free agency, so here's hoping Clowney can help recruit his fellow high school alumnus.