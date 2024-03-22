The Panthers are signing former Rams and Bengals safety Nick Scott

Well, his name isn’t DJ Moore, but the Panthers have added another former Rams late round pick to their defensive backfield.

The #Panthers add one more, agreeing to terms with former #Rams and #Bengals S Nick Scott, source said. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 22, 2024

The former Penn State Nittany Lion was selected in the 7th round of the 2019 NFL Draft by the Rams. He mostly served as a special teams backup from 2019-2020, eventually seeing some time as a rotational player in 2021. Then, he became a starting safety in 2022, starting all 16 games he played in. He logged 2 INTs, 5 pass deflections, 2 forced fumbles, and 86 total tackles as a full time starter that year. He then became a free agent and went to the Bengals. He started 10 of 17 possible games and logged 57 tackles for them.

Scott is the 3rd safety the Panthers have added this offseason to a room that definitely needs depth after letting go of Vonn Bell and letting Sam Franklin test free agency. He is also one of many former Rams in the secondary that worked with Evero during his time there as the secondary coach. He will slot in as valuable depth, as he was a starting free safety for the Rams in 2022.

What are your thoughts on the signing, Panthers fans?