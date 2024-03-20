Wide receiver David Moore signs with Panthers

The Panthers have signed wide receiver David James Moore to a one-year deal. That's right folks, we got D.J. Moore back as a consolation prize for losing out on Mike Williams to the New York Jets.

The #Panthers have agreed to terms with veteran WR David Moore on a 1 year deal, per league source.



He was with Dave Canales and Brad Idzik in Tampa Bay last year and previously in Seattle. He spent the 2021 offseason with Carolina. — Mike Kaye (@mike_e_kaye) March 19, 2024

By "back" I mean that this is Moore's second stint with the Panthers. He was an offseason member of the team in 2021 when he was the second D.J. Moore on the team, but failed to make the final roster. He has bounced around the league since then and, most importantly, spent last season in with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers working for their then-wide receivers coach Brad Idzik and then-offensive coordinator Dave Canales, as well as crossing over with them in their various capacities with the Seattle Seahawks from 2017 to 2020.

In his seven year NFL career, Moore has been with the Seahawks, the Bucs, and the Panthers, as mentioned, as well as the Las Vegas Raiders, the Denver Broncos, the Green Bay Packers, and the Chicago Bears.

His best season was in 2018 when he averaged 17.1 yards on 26 receptions for 445 yards and five touchdowns. The 2019 and 2020 seasons saw similar production from him, but he failed to produce a statistic in 2021 and 2022.

Last season with the Bucs, Moore caught five passes in seven games for 94 yards and one touchdown.

Moore is going to be a useful veteran to help Idzik and Canales teach the offense to and set the tone for the rest of the wide receiver room. That said, he may once again not survive final cuts at the end of the preseason.

We'll have to see how committed Canales and Dan Morgan are to the D.J.-ification of the roster.