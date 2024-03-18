Offensive tackle Yosh Nijman signs with Panthers

The Carolina Panthers have agreed to terms with former Green Bay Packers offensive tackle Yosh Nijman. He is a 28-year old plus athlete with starting experience who the Packers signed as an undrafted free agent out of Virginia Tech in 2019.

The #Panthers have agree to terms with former #Packers OT Yosh Nijman, source said, some depth for the O-line — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 18, 2024

This is a quality signing for the offensive line, pairing Nijman with Brady Christensen as depth this season that would have started for the Panthers in many other seasons. He is also a strong insurance policy for Ikem Ekwonu should the third year left tackle continue to struggle.

Nijman had a history of mixed success with the Packers. He started eight games in 2022 at left tackle and 13 in 2023 at right tackle. He then lost the faith of offensive line coach turned offensive coordinator Adam Stenavich and finished his career in Wisconsin as a back up.

He certainly won’t be expected to start over Ickey, but he could well earn the job in training camp if recovers his old form and Ickey continues where he left off in 2023. But anybody penciling him in as a day one starter is drinking too much kool-aid for a tackle who took over a week to sign with a team.

There is still plenty of upside, paired with some demonstrated success, for Nijman as an offensive tackle. Regardless of just how well he pans out for the Panthers, this signing continues to bolster what is becoming one of the deepest offensive lines this franchise has fielded. If only that was a high bar to clear.