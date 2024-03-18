 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Panthers visiting with top WR, EDGE free agents

The team is still in the market for upgrades at key positions

By Walker Clement
The Carolina Panthers are still actively pursuing upgrades at key positions even after a busy first week in free agency. They traded for a wide receiver and signed two edge rushers last week, but that doesn’t mean the roster is complete.

At wide receiver, the Panthers have scheduled visits with two recently released wide receivers at or near the top of this year’s free agency class. The team clearly wants an upgrade in addition to the recently acquired Diontae Johnson at wide receiver. Those visits are with former Los Angeles Charger Mike Williams and former Dallas Cowboy Michael Gallup.

On the edge, the Panthers finished visits last week with both Jadaveon Clowney and Chase Young. While they signed D.J. Wonnum and K’Lavon Chaisson last week, neither of those additions would prevent the team from stacking more talent on top. In fact, more signings are expected because only Wonnum is viewed as a fringe starter at outside linebacker.

Mike Williams

We talked last week about how he might become an option for the Panthers if the cap challenged Chargers were forced to release him. Williams is a top shelf talent with all of the speed, size, and skills to be the Panthers clear cut WR1 in 2024. He also has an injury history a mile long.

It’s hard to predict where his price point will fall and what he’s interested in doing this season. He will have multiple suitors, including a Chargers team that wants him back at a lower price point than his previous contract.

Michael Gallup

Gallup has been the Dallas Cowboys third or fourth best receiving option for the past six seasons. He has one 1,000 yard receiving season in his past, but has failed to eclipse 500 yards while playing third fiddle to the likes of Ceedee Lamb, Noah Brown, Amari Cooper, and/or Brandin Cooks over the past three seasons.

The former third round pick would be a step up for the Panthers current rotation without being the solid home run that Williams would be. Gallup would fall more in the vein of savvy technician/veteran that the team already has in Adam Thielen and Johnson. Expect a Gallup signing to lead to one of those three being cut coming out of training camp.

Jadaveon Clowney and Chase Young

We talked a little about what each of these guys would mean to the Panthers last week. Both of their visits have now come and gone without a signing. Both players are exploring their options on the open market. I’ll keep considering them as options for the Panthers until they sign with other teams.

Neither player is expected to break the bank wherever they sign and both would be an immediate talent and experience upgrades along the edge for Carolina. Yes, even Young, who is trying to shake off the ‘bust’ label with his next contract.

