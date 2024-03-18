Panthers visiting with top WR, EDGE free agents

The Carolina Panthers are still actively pursuing upgrades at key positions even after a busy first week in free agency. They traded for a wide receiver and signed two edge rushers last week, but that doesn’t mean the roster is complete.

At wide receiver, the Panthers have scheduled visits with two recently released wide receivers at or near the top of this year’s free agency class. The team clearly wants an upgrade in addition to the recently acquired Diontae Johnson at wide receiver. Those visits are with former Los Angeles Charger Mike Williams and former Dallas Cowboy Michael Gallup.

On the edge, the Panthers finished visits last week with both Jadaveon Clowney and Chase Young. While they signed D.J. Wonnum and K’Lavon Chaisson last week, neither of those additions would prevent the team from stacking more talent on top. In fact, more signings are expected because only Wonnum is viewed as a fringe starter at outside linebacker.

Mike Williams

We talked last week about how he might become an option for the Panthers if the cap challenged Chargers were forced to release him. Williams is a top shelf talent with all of the speed, size, and skills to be the Panthers clear cut WR1 in 2024. He also has an injury history a mile long.

Former Chargers’ WR Mike Williams is scheduled to visit this week with the Jets, Panthers and Steelers, per source. Jets up first with Williams arriving Monday night.



Also, with the Chargers having traded WR Keenan Allen, they also are interested in bringing back Williams. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 17, 2024

It’s hard to predict where his price point will fall and what he’s interested in doing this season. He will have multiple suitors, including a Chargers team that wants him back at a lower price point than his previous contract.

Michael Gallup

Gallup has been the Dallas Cowboys third or fourth best receiving option for the past six seasons. He has one 1,000 yard receiving season in his past, but has failed to eclipse 500 yards while playing third fiddle to the likes of Ceedee Lamb, Noah Brown, Amari Cooper, and/or Brandin Cooks over the past three seasons.

As the #Panthers continue to look to add weapons, source says they are bringing in former #Cowboys WR Michael Gallup in for a visit next week. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 16, 2024

The former third round pick would be a step up for the Panthers current rotation without being the solid home run that Williams would be. Gallup would fall more in the vein of savvy technician/veteran that the team already has in Adam Thielen and Johnson. Expect a Gallup signing to lead to one of those three being cut coming out of training camp.

Jadaveon Clowney and Chase Young

We talked a little about what each of these guys would mean to the Panthers last week. Both of their visits have now come and gone without a signing. Both players are exploring their options on the open market. I’ll keep considering them as options for the Panthers until they sign with other teams.

Free-agent pass rusher Chase Young is expected to visit the #Panthers and #Saints this week, per source.



A handful of teams have expressed interest in Young, the 2020 defensive rookie of the year who’s still only 24 years old. pic.twitter.com/zQpwRW7iyy — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 12, 2024

Free agent Jadeveon Clowney, meeting with the #Panthers this evening, is slated to visit the #Jets next week, sources say. So Clowney is currently slated to explore multiple options before making a decision on where he will play in 2024. pic.twitter.com/yqUmtwddeK — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) March 15, 2024

Neither player is expected to break the bank wherever they sign and both would be an immediate talent and experience upgrades along the edge for Carolina. Yes, even Young, who is trying to shake off the ‘bust’ label with his next contract.