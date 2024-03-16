Shaq Thompson agrees to contract restructure

The Carolina Panthers have agreed to a contract restructure with linebacker Shaq Thompson. The restructure, which is a polite way of saying pay cut in this instance, ensures Thompson will be with the team through at least the 2024 season.

The #Panthers recently restructured LB Shaq Thompson's contract, reducing his base pay this season to $3.1 million ($1.7M guaranteed) and clearing about $3M in cap space.



So amidst a roster overhaul in Carolina, Thompson -- the team's first-round pick in 2015 -- will be back. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 16, 2024

Thompson, the Panthers first round pick in 2015, is working his way back from a fibula fracture that he sustained during the team’s September 18th game against the New Orleans Saints on Monday Night Football last season.

While his on field impact may depend greatly on how well he recovers from the leg fracture, the Panthers should be grateful for his leadership. He is one of the few remaining leaders on the team’s defense, having served for four seasons as a team captain. The rest of the roster, as it currently stands, consists of journeymen and one-year rentals. That’s not to mention the opportunity for more than a few rookies to step into significant roles right away.