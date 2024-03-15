Safety Jordan Fuller is signing with the Panthers

The Panthers have found their replacement for safety Vonn Bell, who they released earlier this week.

The #Panthers aren't done, as they are signing #Rams S Jordan Fuller, source said. Another defensive addition. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 15, 2024

Its reportedly a 1 year deal for $5.25 million.

It's 1 year up to $5.25 million, per source https://t.co/dZarSgwpDa — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 15, 2024

Jordan Fuller is a former 6th round pick for the LA Rams in 2020, starting 46 of 48 possible games on his rookie deal. After getting put on injured/reserve in 2022, Fuller returned to his rookie form in 2023, logging 94 total tackles, 8 pass deflections, 3 interceptions and 3 forced fumbles, having arguably his best year as a starter.

Ejiro Evero was his safeties coach and secondary coach for some of that span, so clearly the connection is there and explains the release of Vonn Bell somewhat. He should slot in as a starter immediately alongside Xavier Woods in this defense, as the Panthers continue to fill holes with players that often have Evero connections with low risk deals. Fuller could earn himself a multi year deal in free agency next season if he builds on his solid 2023 campaign.

What are your thoughts on this signing, Panthers fans?