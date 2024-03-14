 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

D.J. Wonnum agrees to two-year deal with Panthers

Carolina grabs a starter at an affordable price

By Walker Clement
Carolina Panthers v Minnesota Vikings Photo by Adam Bettcher/Getty Images

The Carolina Panthers have agreed to a two-year deal with veteran edge player D.J. Wonnum, thus continuing their treatment of NFL players named, nicknamed, or with the initials of D.J. like Pokemon (Gotta Catch ‘Em All, don’t you know).

He was selected in the fourth round of the 2020 NFL Draft by the Minnesota Vikings. We talked about his pending visit and potential to sign with the Panthers here.

Wonnum, who has 23 career sacks, is instantly the best edge player on the team. Signing him to a two-year, $12.5 million deal is a steal if he ends up starting—or even just contributing.

Panthers fans may recall one of his contributions for the Vikings just last season.

After losing Brian Burns, Frankie Luvu, and Yetur Gross-Matos in free agency, the Panthers will still be in the market for more edge help this offseason. Wonnum is simply the first in what we hope will be a series of steps to shore up their weakest position.

