 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Keep Sounding Podcast: Reflecting on the Panthers’ first days of free agency

The Carolina Panthers have been extremely active to start the 2024 league year, so you want to hear people talk about it.

By Jonathan DeLong
/ new

We figured with the flurry of activity from the Carolina Panthers at the start of the NFL season, we probably should do a podcast to talk about it. This is that podcast. Here’s what we got:

  • Reactions to the Brian Burns trade and evaluating the context in which the trade should be judged
  • Reactions to the trade of Donte Jackson to the Steelers in exchange for Diontae Johnson and the draft pick impact
  • Whether or not the Dionte Johnson trade affects wide receiver targets for the Panthers in the draft
  • The thought process behind investing in free agent guards and why it’s more than just following the Drew Brees model for a short quarterback
  • The Panthers shored up their depth on the interior of the defensive line as well
  • Josey Jewell’s appeal with Ejiro Evero as defensive coordinator even if he was just a backup plan
  • Even though Donte is gone, there will still be a D. Jackson playing cornerback in Carolina
  • The reported visits the Panthers are having with pass rushing free agents
  • Other needs and possible free agent targets

LINK TO SHOW

More From Cat Scratch Reader

Loading comments...