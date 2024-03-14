Keep Sounding Podcast: Reflecting on the Panthers’ first days of free agency

We figured with the flurry of activity from the Carolina Panthers at the start of the NFL season, we probably should do a podcast to talk about it. This is that podcast. Here’s what we got:

Reactions to the Brian Burns trade and evaluating the context in which the trade should be judged

Reactions to the trade of Donte Jackson to the Steelers in exchange for Diontae Johnson and the draft pick impact

Whether or not the Dionte Johnson trade affects wide receiver targets for the Panthers in the draft

The thought process behind investing in free agent guards and why it’s more than just following the Drew Brees model for a short quarterback

The Panthers shored up their depth on the interior of the defensive line as well

Josey Jewell’s appeal with Ejiro Evero as defensive coordinator even if he was just a backup plan

Even though Donte is gone, there will still be a D. Jackson playing cornerback in Carolina

The reported visits the Panthers are having with pass rushing free agents

Other needs and possible free agent targets

LINK TO SHOW