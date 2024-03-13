Panthers to sign CB Dane Jackson

The Carolina Panthers have agreed to terms with former Buffalo Bills cornerback Dane Jackson. Apparently, the secondary felt naked without a D Jax back there.

Former #Bills CB Dane Jackson agreed to terms with the #Panthers, per source. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 13, 2024

Update: The deal is for two years and up to $14.5 million, per Tom Pelissero. That indicates the team views him as a direct replacement for Donte Jackson.

For Carolina and Dane Jackson, it’s a two-year deal worth up to $14.5 million, per source. Starter money for a guy who started 28 games over four seasons in Buffalo. https://t.co/K4GndT3BdI pic.twitter.com/3LToy6zBOV — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 13, 2024

Jackson was a 2020 7th round pick by the Buffalo Bills, when general manager Dan Morgan was their Director of Player Personnel.

He has started 28 games out of his 52 with the Bills since his rookie season. He has recorded 152 tackles, three interceptions, two forced fumbles, and 28 passes defensed. He is viewed as a reliable corner who can play both sides of the field. He is certainly an upgrade over C.J. Henderson, and the Panthers may even see him as an upgrade over the recently departed Jackson

