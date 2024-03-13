Rumors: Panthers are aware that they have no edge rushers

Everybody in the NFL, and that includes everyone working for the Carolina Panthers, knows that the Charlotte-based team does not currently employ a competitive group of edge rushers. No offense to Amare Barno, D.J. Johnson, Eku Leota, or Luiji Vilain, but the losses of Brian Burns, Frankie Luvu, and even Yetur Gross-Matos have left the team distinctly short handed.

The good news is that the team has been linked to visits and conversations with three players who would provide immediate, if imperfect, upgrades to their pass rush. And that’s before the Los Angeles Chargers potentially up end the market by releasing some true stars.

Jadaveon Clowney

A possible homecoming in Carolina: The #Panthers will host three-time Pro Bowl selection and Rock Hill, S.C. native Jadeveon Clowney on a visit to this week, sources say. Clowney has interest from a few teams, including the #Ravens, but is exploring a return home first. pic.twitter.com/War9BCIYKE — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) March 13, 2024

Clowney is the biggest name on this list so far. While the pre draft comparisons to Julius Peppers haven’t quite borne out, the former first overall pick from the 2014 NFL Draft is still an athlete in a class of his own. The ten year and five team veteran has yet to truly find a home in the NFL and so he is exploring the opportunity to come back to the Carolinas where his football journey began.

His “disappointing” career has featured three pro bowl selections, one second-team All-Pro distinction, 52.5 sacks, 15 forced fumbles, and nine fumble recoveries.

He would immediately be the best pass rusher on the team. Whether or not he has enough gas in the tank at the ripe old age of 31 to be a three down linebacker remains to be seen.

Chase Young

Free-agent pass rusher Chase Young is expected to visit the #Panthers and #Saints this week, per source.



A handful of teams have expressed interest in Young, the 2020 defensive rookie of the year who’s still only 24 years old. pic.twitter.com/zQpwRW7iyy — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 12, 2024

As the second overall pick from the 2020 NFL draft, Young rates closer to being a bust than Clowney ever did. Young is already looking for his third team and has only posted 16 sacks in his four seasons. Though his six forced fumbles, three recoveries, and nine passes defensed are not to be dismissed lightly.

Young still has all of the potential in the world and, at 24 years of age, plenty of time to grow. He will have multiple suitors this offseason, the question he has to answer is which team will give him the best situation to develop as a player. Ejiro Evero’s coaching could be a big factor in the Panthers favor here.

D.J. Wonnum

Free agent pass rusher D.J. Wonnum headed to Carolina on Wednesday to meet with the #Panthers, then to Chicago with the #Bears on Thursday, per source.



Wonnum an intriguing option after eight sacks with the Vikings. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) March 12, 2024

Wonnum is an up-and-coming talent who drew the interest of talent scouts across the leagues with an eight sack season in 2023. He has 23 sacks in his four-year career so far and took a big step forward in his second season (last year) transitioning from defensive end to outside linebacker with the Minnesota Vikings.

Fortunately, that transition fits well into what Evero is doing here in Charlotte. It’s a good sign that guys like this are on the Panthers radar.