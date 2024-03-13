 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Rumors: Panthers are aware that they have no edge rushers

Everybody knows that Amare Barno and DJ Johnson aren’t going to cut it

By Walker Clement
/ new
Baltimore Ravens v San Francisco 49ers Photo by Robin Alam/ISI Photos/Getty Images

Everybody in the NFL, and that includes everyone working for the Carolina Panthers, knows that the Charlotte-based team does not currently employ a competitive group of edge rushers. No offense to Amare Barno, D.J. Johnson, Eku Leota, or Luiji Vilain, but the losses of Brian Burns, Frankie Luvu, and even Yetur Gross-Matos have left the team distinctly short handed.

The good news is that the team has been linked to visits and conversations with three players who would provide immediate, if imperfect, upgrades to their pass rush. And that’s before the Los Angeles Chargers potentially up end the market by releasing some true stars.

Jadaveon Clowney

Clowney is the biggest name on this list so far. While the pre draft comparisons to Julius Peppers haven’t quite borne out, the former first overall pick from the 2014 NFL Draft is still an athlete in a class of his own. The ten year and five team veteran has yet to truly find a home in the NFL and so he is exploring the opportunity to come back to the Carolinas where his football journey began.

His “disappointing” career has featured three pro bowl selections, one second-team All-Pro distinction, 52.5 sacks, 15 forced fumbles, and nine fumble recoveries.

He would immediately be the best pass rusher on the team. Whether or not he has enough gas in the tank at the ripe old age of 31 to be a three down linebacker remains to be seen.

Chase Young

As the second overall pick from the 2020 NFL draft, Young rates closer to being a bust than Clowney ever did. Young is already looking for his third team and has only posted 16 sacks in his four seasons. Though his six forced fumbles, three recoveries, and nine passes defensed are not to be dismissed lightly.

Young still has all of the potential in the world and, at 24 years of age, plenty of time to grow. He will have multiple suitors this offseason, the question he has to answer is which team will give him the best situation to develop as a player. Ejiro Evero’s coaching could be a big factor in the Panthers favor here.

D.J. Wonnum

Wonnum is an up-and-coming talent who drew the interest of talent scouts across the leagues with an eight sack season in 2023. He has 23 sacks in his four-year career so far and took a big step forward in his second season (last year) transitioning from defensive end to outside linebacker with the Minnesota Vikings.

Fortunately, that transition fits well into what Evero is doing here in Charlotte. It’s a good sign that guys like this are on the Panthers radar.

In This Stream

Carolina Panthers free agency news and rumors

View all 20 stories

More From Cat Scratch Reader

Loading comments...