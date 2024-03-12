The Panthers are bringing back WR Ihmir Smith-Marsette

The Panthers wide receiver room continues to take shape, as the Panthers are bringing back a high end athlete that made some plays in 2023.

ISM is staying in Carolina pic.twitter.com/v97a019cla — Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) March 13, 2024

The terms of the deal haven’t been released just yet, but my assumption is it’s a cheap deal for Smith-Marsette. The Panthers allowed him to test free agency instead of applying an exclusive rights-tender to him, but the speedy blazer as a returner and receiver will be back.

He caught 8 passes for 51 yards and zero TDs in 2024, and rushed 8 times for 74 yards and 1 TDs. Ihmir Smith-Marsette’s main contribution came as a returner for the Panthers in 2023, with 322 yards and a 79 yard TD on punts. The Panthers gave up just a swap of conditional 7th round picks with the Kansas City Chiefs to bring him in during the 2023 preseason, so getting him back is a welcome sight as Carolina is rebuilding their offense around Bryce Young. This should be a cheap deal and brings back the team’s primary punt returner.

Happy to hear ISM is back, Panthers fans?