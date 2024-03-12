Panthers signing Josey Jewell to a three year contract

The Carolina Panthers are reportedly adding more talent to the defensive side of the ball by adding former Denver Broncos linebacker Josey Jewell to the fold.

Former Broncos LB Josey Jewell is signing a three-year, $22.75 million deal including a $7m signing bonus with Carolina. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 12, 2024

This news comes a few hours after Panthers reported target Patrick Queen elected to sign with the Pittsburgh Steelers. Jewell seems like a plan B, and not a bad one.

Jewell spent the first six seasons of his career with the Broncos after they took him in the fourth round of the 2018 NFL Draft. He worked his way into consistent a starting role by year three, and he’s held that role for every year since. He’s an off ball linebacker that will fill the void left by Frankie Luvu, and his contract will come at a little over half the cost of Luvu’s. He’ll be making about $7 million per season.

In his last two seasons, Jewell has totaled 5.5 sacks, four forced fumbles, five fumble recoveries, and two interceptions. The Panthers will hope he can bring some play making to a back seven that has been badly lacking in that area. Jewell’s best statistical season came in 2022 playing under Ejiro Evero, so that’s something positive.