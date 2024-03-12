 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Carolina Panthers to sign A’Shawn Robinson

The Panthers add some much needed depth and beef to their defensive line.

By Jonathan DeLong
Los Angeles Rams v New York Giants Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images

The Carolina Panthers have reportedly reached an agreement with defensive tackle A’Shan Robinson, formerly of the New York Giants, Los Angeles Rams, and Detroit Lions.

Robinson appeared in all 17 games for the Giants last season amassing 62 tackles, six of which were for a loss. Prior to that, he spent three seasons with the Los Angeles Rams while Panthers defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero was an assistant there. He’s not a pass rusher by any means—he has just seven career sacks in 110 games—but he’s a massive body to take up space and blockers on the interior of the line at 6’4”, 330 pounds.

The contract is reportedly worth $22.5 million over three seasons. That’s a slightly lower annual value than the contract Robinson signed last offseason, which was one year for $8 million. No word on the guarantees or specific structures of the deal, but the Panthers will more than likely have an out after two years.

The Panthers defensive front was in desperate need of help. Robinson isn’t a huge name, but he’s a huge person, and he should definitely provide some much needed ability in the trenches.

