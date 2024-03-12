Panthers Reacts Survey: Grading day one of the free agency frenzy

The Carolina Panthers kicked off the legal tampering window of 2024 NFL free agency with a surprising bang. They set the market at guard with Robert Hunt’s $100 million, 5-year contract and finally consummated the long teased trade of Brian Burns.

There are plenty of feelings flying around the Carolinas right now, from concern over paying a guard that much to relief that the Burns story has finally been resolved. That’s not to mention folks who are just straight peeved about the (lack of) compensation in the trade.

There is no question for Damien Lewis as his signing was announced after questions for this poll were submitted.

So tell us how you feel and scroll on down to the comments to elaborate. Let’s talk free agency y’all.

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Carolina Panthers fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate in the weekly emailed surveys.