Panthers reportedly signing guard Damien Lewis

You thought the Carolina Panthers were going to spend a lot of money on only one guard this offseason. You were sorely mistaken.

Another big-time guard in Carolina: Sources say the #Panthers are expected to sign former #Seahawks guard Damien Lewis to a 4-year, $53M deal with $26.2M fully guaranteed in a deal done by Andre Odom of @AthletesFirst. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 12, 2024

Darin Gantt wrote something up on the reported signing on the Panthers official site, so it seems like it’s as close to set in stone as is allowed before the league year starts at 4:00 eastern time on Wednesday.

The deal is for former Seahawks guard Damien Lewis. It’s reportedly a four year, $53 million deal with about half of it guaranteed. After the Robert Hunt signing, we talked about how big of an investment the Panthers were making in the guard position relative to the rest of the league. They’ve taken that even further with the signing of Lewis. As is the case with Hunt, there isn’t any word yet on the distribution of the cap hits, but it’s exceedingly likely that the Panthers are going to have the most money allocated to their guard position in the entire NFL.

The Panthers seem to be trying to emulate the Drew Brees model in New Orleans, where the Saints prioritized a beefy, reliable interior offensive line to allow their shorter quarterback room to make plays. The rest of the league is seemingly finding value in that as well. The Chiefes just won the Super Bowl with good guards and not so good tackles.

One more fun bit of trvia—Lewis was actually selected with the Panthers 3rd round pick in the 2020 NFL Draft. That pick was traded so the Panthers could move up to select Jeremy Chinn.