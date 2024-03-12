An updated list of the Carolina Panthers 2024 draft picks

Finally, the Brian Burns contract saga has come to a close in Carolina. Yesterday, a late deal came together with the New York Giants, as they paid Brian Burns every penny he wanted in a huge 5 year, $150 million dollar deal and sent a 2nd round pick and a 2025 5th round pick to the Panthers in exchange for his services. They also flipped pick 165 overall to the Giants for pick 141 in the 5th round. The Panthers in turn freed up over $20 million in cap space as the franchise tag disappeared, and now turn their sights to free agency to spend it. They’ll also look to add much needed talent in the draft. Here are their current picks.

2nd round pick #33 overall

2nd round pick #39 overall (via Giants)

3rd round pick #65 overall

4th round pick #100 overall

5th round pick #141 overall (via Giants)

5th round pick #142 overall (via Titans)

6th round pick #177 overall (via Cardinals)

7 picks sounds a lot better than 5 picks, especially missing their first pick this draft. The Panthers have some flexibility to trade up (please don’t) or down in this draft. Let’s hope they can use them to replace the talents they’ve been losing this offseason.

Editor’s note: I was seeing conflicting information online about what picks the Panthers actually have and what number they were. It was widely reported that the Panthers were getting pick 141 overall but upon further research they appeared to already have that. The numbers will be updated as more clarity comes out. In addition, we are awaiting some clarity on whether the 5th rounder from the Giants is 2024 or 2025, as the teams own website has it as a 2025 pick while most outlets had it as a pick this season.