Brian Burns has been traded to the Giants

After over a year of drama and an intense afternoon of rumors around the subject, the Carolina Panthers have agreed to a trade for Brian Burns. The 2019 first round pick is being sent to the New York Giants in exchange for a second and a fifth round pick . His departure from the Panthers leaves a huge hole at edge rusher for the team.





Trade! The #Panthers are trading star Brian Burns — at last! — to the #Giants, per me and @MikeGarafolo.



Burns lands a 5-year deal worth $150M max with $87.5M guaranteed, done by Todd France of @AthletesFirst.



Carolina sends Burns to NYG for a 2nd and 5th rounders.… pic.twitter.com/UpdtdzB6s6 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 11, 2024

While the compensation for this trade is substantially less than the reported 2022 trade offer from the Los Angeles Rams, it is important to remember the growing context since then.

First, rejecting the Rams’ offer was unquestionably a mistake, one of many that got the general manager in charge of that decision fired. But it was Fitterer’s fumble, as much as it was truly an all-timer.

Second, there is a new boss in town—Dan Morgan having been a part of the conversation during the last trade negotiation doesn’t mean was in charge of it. Third, that was over a season ago. Burns is no longer on his rookie contract, has yet to hit his projected ceiling, and was clearly not going to work out a long term deal with the Panthers new front office staff.

This was the best decision the Panthers felt they could make with what they had. You don’t have to be happy about it. I know I’m certainly not. But I’m also not going to spend my time wishing we had the Rams’ first round pick this year and next.

We have one of the Giants’ second round picks in this draft, an extra fifth rounder, and an extra $24 million in cap space this year. Let’s starting scouting long snappers for that fifth rounder and talk about what we should do with the rest of it.

Update:

The Giants are sending picks number 39 and 141 to the Panthers in exchange for Burns.