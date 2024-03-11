 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Rumor: Brian Burns is likely being traded to the Giants, per report

It’s a bittersweet ending to a weird story in the Carolinas

By Walker Clement
Tampa Bay Buccaneers v Carolina Panthers Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images

The Carolina Panthers are closing in on a deal that will send star pass rusher Brian Burns to the New York Giants, per Panthers beat writer Sheena Quick.

Quick is a local, Charlotte journalist who usually has impeccably sourced information about the team.

Some national reporters are suggesting the deal isn’t quite closed yet, but are confirming that the Giants are in talks with the Panthers to acquire Burns.

We’ll keep you updated as the news evolves and compensation, if it happens, is announced. Right now, the Giants hold the sixth, the thirty ninth, and the forty seventh overall picks in the 2024 NFL Draft. It is not believed likely that the sixth overall pick is part of these discussions.

This potential deal did not stop the Panthers from losing linebacker Frankie Luvu to the Washington Commanders in free agency. Luvu signed a three-year deal worth up to $36 million while this story was breaking.

