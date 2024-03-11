Panthers release S Vonn Bell

In a head scratching move, the Panthers have released safety Vonn Bell in advance of his $3 million roster bonus coming due on Saturday.

Panthers are releasing S Vonn Bell, according to league source and as first reported by @TomPelissero. — Joe Person (@josephperson) March 11, 2024

Bell signed a three-year contract with the Panthers only last year. He started all 13 games he appeared in last season, recording one interception, two passes defensed, and 69 tackles.

His release saves the Panthers some upfront cash, but only saves $1 million against the 2024 salary cap. That’s more than Hayden Hurst’s contract saved the team. The former Panthers’ tight end was released last week to the tune of a $52,000 savings before he, too, would have been due a roster bonus.

The Panthers seem to be opening free agency with a greater focus on clearing what they view as bad contracts from their books than on grabbing big name talent off the streets.

Recent Panthers Reacts surveys have suggested that fans want the team to have a year where they “take their medicine” to get the cap in better shape going forwards and, so far, that appears to be just what the team is doing.