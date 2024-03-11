Panthers 2024 free agency tracker

Carolina Panthers general manager Dan Morgan and evp of Football Operations Brandt Tilis have their work cut out for them as the 2024 free agency feeding frenzy unfolds. Their team has limited cap space and a millstone of a non-exclusive franchise tag, thanks to their plan for Brian Burns.

They need to fill as many holes with as many dawgs as they can while keeping tabs on Burns’ negotiations with other teams. Expect signings at interior offensive linemen, in the secondary, and at wide receiver, but don’t be surprised by any position. There are few positions that can’t be upgraded here.

Keep your eyes here as we will update this space with each signing and re-signing the team makes. Big and/or new names might get their own article, but this is the only space to keep track of every move the team makes, no matter how small.

Signings

Guard Robert Hunt; 5-year, $100 million contract

Re-signings

Corner/Nickel back Troy Hill, 1-year contract for unknown money

Releases

Hayden Hurst

Vonn Bell

