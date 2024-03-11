Carolina Panthers free agency news and rumors

All the news and rumors about the Carolina Panthers’ free agents, both coming and going

Free agency begins this week in the NFL. The Carolina Panthers have been linked to a few players, but lack the cash to be big players at the top of the market. The official “tampering window” opens today at noon where teams can negotiate with pending free agents. No deals can be finalized until 4:00 PM EST on Wednesday. That’s the start of the new league year.

While deals can’t be official until then, it is rare for a player to go back on a handshake agreement made during this window.

The Panthers should make some news in the next couple of days, but most of their work may come in the following week with mid-tier signings after the market-setting deals have been made. Expect to hear smoke about wide receivers and interior offensive linemen. Meanwhile, keep your fingers crossed the team can work something out with Frankie Luvu.