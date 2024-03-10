Panthers Free Agency rumor roundup: Wide Receiver trades, Bradley Bozeman, Ian Thomas status and more!

We’re coming up on the more eventful part of the pre-Draft post season, as the free agency period opens and teams can now sign unrestricted free agents at will. The Panthers were very active last season, signing several offensive weapons after parting ways with DJ Moore in the trade for eventual QB Bryce Young, in addition to adding players for their new 3-4 defense. The Panthers again walk into this period with tons of needs, and it’ll be interesting to see what they do with limited cap space, unless they find a way to trade Brjan Burns. Speaking of trades, let’s dive in.

A Wide Receiver trade on the horizon?

: The #Panthers will likely be involved in a trade if Tee Higgins or Michael Pittman Jr. end up becoming available, per @DanGrazianoESPNhttps://t.co/Q2gbvNWozs pic.twitter.com/MUvR21H93G — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) March 10, 2024

Both Michael Pittman and Tee Higgins received the franchise tag from their organizations as their rookie contracts reached their end. Much like the Panthers’ own Brian Burns, they are looking to secure a long term contract and are currently negotiating. The Panthers could definitely use one (or even both) of them for struggling QB Bryce Young, so a deal could be made here. Could Brian Burns even be part of it? That would benefit both sides. I’d say a deal with the Bengals is more likely than with the Colts, as they too need weapons for the QB they just drafted last season.

Michael Gallup trade and a potential QB signing?

Backup quarterback: “Watch for Drew Lock in Carolina. He has strong ties to new coach Dave Canales.” - Fowler



WRs: “The Panthers are on the hunt for a No. 1 wide receiver, so if -- and I say if -- Tee Higgins or Michael Pittman Jr. ends up available in a trade, they'd likely be… — Panthers On Tap (@PanthersOnTap) March 10, 2024

In addition to those top WRs, the Panthers could be in the market for QB Drew Lock and WR Michael Gallup. The Cowboys have granted Gallup permission to seek a trade, and Lock has ties to Dave Canales. Lock is a free agent, but I find a signing there to be less likely, as Andy Dalton is still under contract and has void years attached to his deal. Still, both ideas are certainly worth entertaining, and its clear Carolina will be in on every wide receiver deal this free agency period.

The Panthers could be in the market for a new center

: #Panthers are expected to release C Bradley Bozeman at the start of the league year, per @RapSheet pic.twitter.com/56u4bEGjAN — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) March 10, 2024

After signing center Bradley Bozeman to an extension last season, reports show they are expected to move on. Bozeman was so-so in 2023 due to a combination of musical chairs at both guard positions and a scheme change that didn’t appear to work to his strengths. The Panthers appear to be continuing a zone blocking technique under new head coach Dave Canales, so moving on from Bozeman would make some sense. It appears via Spotrac the Panthers will save about $4 million in cap space with the move, though they will now need to find a center either in free agency or through the Draft.

Ian Thomas contract restructure

Panthers are restructuring TE Ian Thomas' contract, per league source. Some have speculated whether CAR might cut Thomas, who - like Hayden Hurst, Bradley Bozeman & Donte Jackson - is due a roster bonus on 3/16.

Thomas likely taking a bit of a pay cut, as he did last yr. — Joe Person (@josephperson) March 10, 2024

Everybody’s favorite tight end Ian Thomas appears to be sticking around for another season, surviving likely cuts of the likes of Hayden Hurst, Bradley Bozeman, and Donte Jackson. Thomas will take a paycut to keep his job for the second year in a row, the definition of a team player. The Panthers still need help at tight end, but with the release of Hurst, they do need bodies at the position. Ian Thomas will maintain his veteran status with the team.

Giovanni Ricci and Ihmir Smith-Marsette

Panthers will not tender restricted free agents Gio Ricci or Ihmir Smith-Marsette, per sources. As @JFowlerESPN said, the team would like to bring back Smith-Marsette, who had some nice moments as the Panthers' punt returner. — Joe Person (@josephperson) March 8, 2024

The Panthers are not putting restricted rights tenders on TE/FB Gio Ricci or Ihmir Smith-Marsette, which means they both are free to hit free agency if they choose to do so. I think the Panthers will try to bring back IMS, after he showed promise as a returner and depth receiver. But, without adding an exclusive tag to them, he can go wherever he chooses.

What would you like to see happen, Panthers fans?