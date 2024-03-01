Another former Carolina Panther is joining the college head coaching ranks

The Carolina Panthers are taking over college football. Former head coach Matt Rhule is coming off a mediocre but better-than-before season at Nebraska. A couple of weeks ago, former Panthers running back DeShaun Foster was named head coach of the UCLA Bruins. Now former Panthers wide receiver Jerricho Cotchery is the head football coach at Limestone University.

Limestone University, who are known as the Saints, is located in Gaffney, South Carolina, about an hour southwest of Charlotte. They’ve been playing football at the Division II level since 2014 and are on the up and up after making the Division II national championship playoffs in each of the last two seasons. Cotchery joined the staff as wide receivers coach and assistant coach in 2022 a couple seasons after leaving his role as Panthers assistant wide receivers coach.

It’s not nearly as high profile news as the DeShaun Foster hiring. Foster is more of a staple in Panthers lore, while Cotchery spent just two seasons in the twilight of his career in Carolina. And obviously Limestone University doesn’t have quite the name recognition as UCLA. Still, it’s cool to see him stick around in the area and get the opportunity to lead his own football team. Hopefully it goes well for him.