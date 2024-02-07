Panthers Reacts Survey: Super Bowl favorites and Carolina's future

With Super Bowl LVIII upon us, it's time to check in with Carolina Panthers fans on who you're rooting for this year.

The San Francisco 49ers are now home to former Panthers Christian McCaffrey, Sam Darnold, and Steve Wilks. Those are three guys that had about as much success as any Panthers player or coach over the last seven years of this franchise, so they're easy to root for.

The Kansas City Chiefs have fewer connections to the Panthers. Harrison Butker is the only former Panther on their active roster. They have signed Shi Smith to a futures contract. On the other hand, the team boasts the best quarterback/tight end combo in the league with Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce. That's always fun to watch.

Go ahead and tell us who you want to win and who you think will win in our first question.

Our second question assesses how you feel about the current rebuild with Dan Morgan and Dave Canales. Simply put, when do you think the Panthers will return to the Super Bowl? Will it be in this decade?

