Watch WPMOY nominee Bradley Bozeman on Good Morning Football

The Carolina Panthers’ Walter Payton Man of the Year nominee for the 2023 season, center Bradley Bozeman, was on NFL Network’s Good Morning Football yesterday to discuss the SYNC Snack Program, supported by the Bradley & Nikki Bozeman Foundation.

Through their foundation, Bradley and Nikki Bozeman began the SYNC snack program to help eliminate food insecurity for children in their community. His tireless work on and off the field has earned him the @Panthers #WPMOY nomination (by @Nationwide) @BSBoze | @bradnikkiboze pic.twitter.com/GyziPjlmH2 — NFL Network (@nflnetwork) February 5, 2024

The SYNC Snack Program combats food insecurity in local communities while the couple’s larger foundation also conducts anti-bullying for students and their families.

Bozeman is the Panthers 2023 nominee of the Walter Payton Man of the Year and is the only Panther nominated for a national award. Each team nominates a player to highlight their character and charitable contributions to the community. This year’s winner will be announced live at the NFL Honors event this Thursday, February 8th, on CBS at 9 PM Eastern.

Thomas Davis, a four-time nominee, is the only Panther to have won the award to date. He received the award after the 2014 season for the work he accomplished (and is still doing) with the Thomas Davis Defending Dreams Foundation.