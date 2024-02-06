 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Watch WPMOY nominee Bradley Bozeman on Good Morning Football

The Panthers Walter Payton Man of the Year Nominee is the best/only chance the team has at a national award

By Walker Clement
Atlanta Falcons v Carolina Panthers Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images

The Carolina Panthers’ Walter Payton Man of the Year nominee for the 2023 season, center Bradley Bozeman, was on NFL Network’s Good Morning Football yesterday to discuss the SYNC Snack Program, supported by the Bradley & Nikki Bozeman Foundation.

The SYNC Snack Program combats food insecurity in local communities while the couple’s larger foundation also conducts anti-bullying for students and their families.

Bozeman is the Panthers 2023 nominee of the Walter Payton Man of the Year and is the only Panther nominated for a national award. Each team nominates a player to highlight their character and charitable contributions to the community. This year’s winner will be announced live at the NFL Honors event this Thursday, February 8th, on CBS at 9 PM Eastern.

Thomas Davis, a four-time nominee, is the only Panther to have won the award to date. He received the award after the 2014 season for the work he accomplished (and is still doing) with the Thomas Davis Defending Dreams Foundation.

