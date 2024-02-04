 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

The Panthers have the hottest head coach/offensive coordinator duo in the NFL

And it is plainly obvious.

By Brian Beversluis
NFL: Carolina Panthers Head Coach Dave Canales Introductory Press Conference Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

The Panthers made the brave move to bring on a young, up and coming offensive coordinator to be their head coach in recent weeks. And said young up and comer decided to bring on his own fellow, up and coming wide receiver coach as HIS offensive coordinator. And while many will (rightfully) be skeptical of new head coach Dave Canales and offensive coordinator Brad Idzik’s experience, there is one thing we can all agree on: these dudes are freaking handsome!

NFL: Tampa Bay Buccaneers Training Camp
Dave Canales, look at this man
Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
NFL: AUG 19 Preseason - Buccaneers at Jets
Most handsome offensive coordinator in the NFL Brad Idzik
Photo by Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

As a straight man, I can’t help but acknowledge that these dudes look the PART. And the NFL is already catching the same feelings I’m getting.

And I got more tweets to back this up.

All I’m saying is, the Carolina Panthers have NEVER had a coaching duo with the LOOK. I mean, we all remember Matt Rhule. Ron Rivera and Frank Reich were kinda handsome but these dudes are on a different playing field. And as we all know, sometimes simply being attractive gets you places in life. Maybe its a win on an iffy challenge, maybe its an extra couple of inches on a close ball spot, maybe its even a “missed” penalty as our very own former handsome devil Luke Kuechly knows about.

The duo may be unproven on a football field, but I’ll be happy to watch them try to shape this current iteration of the Panthers offense. Maybe it’ll be a little bit easier to stomach since they are so easy on the eyes. The 2024 Panthers could potentially look ugly once again as one season under the Canales/Idzik regime may not be enough to turn the ship around completely, but I know this head coach/offensive coordinator duo wins an NFL Beauty Pageant around the league every single week.

Give me the Panthers offseason “I Love You Man” romantic comedy coverage Panthers. I just got you a million Youtube views for free.

What do you think of our new handsome delights? Are you thirsty to watch them go to work next season?

