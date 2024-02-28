Panthers Reacts Survey: Should the Panthers get back in the first round?

The Carolina Panthers are entering the 2024 NFL season without a first round draft pick, middling cap space, and a bevy of holes at every level of their roster. They really are the envy of the league.

The missing first round pick would hurt even if it weren't the first overall pick in the 2024 NFL draft. Setting aside that pain, the first round of the draft remains the best place to find young, cheap talent to help build a team.

Our question this week is simple. Do you think the Panthers should try to get back into the first round? If so, suggest your target picks and reasonable compensation in the comments.

