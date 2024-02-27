The Panthers options for franchise tagging Brian Burns

Carolina Panthers free agent edge defender Brian Burns has long been regarded as a prime candidate to receive a franchise tag from the team. There are a few different tags the Panthers can use to retain Burns, and each has their own pros and cons.

Transition Tag

This is probably the least likely avenue the Panthers take. It’s rarely used in general, and it doesn’t seem prudent for the Panthers to use this tag on a big money position like outside linebacker. According to Over The Cap, the value of a transition tag for linebackers is a tick under $20 million. If the Panthers were to apply that tag to Burns, he’d still be free to negotiate with other teams. If he were to sign a contract with another team, the Panthers would have five days to match it and make him return. If they elect not to match, he walks for nothing.

That last sentence is why teams rarely use the transition tag. The value of the tag is less than the more traditional franchise tag, but it’s still pricey and risks putting the team in a very compromising position should another team offer Burns a contract that the Panthers deem to be excessive.

Exclusive franchise tag

The exclusive franchise tag is kind of the opposite of the transition tag. It’s more expensive ($24 million for linebackers), but it precludes the recipient from negotiating with other teams. If the Panthers were to place this tag on Burns, he’d be locked into a one year, $24 million contract with the Panthers. The only other options would be for him to work out a long term deal or sit out the season.

This tag is seldom used, like the transition tag. It’s typically only used if the team doesn’t want the player to leave under any circumstances or doesn’t want other teams mucking up negotiations with very large contract offers. It’s more for franchise quarterbacks and franchise altering superstars.

Non-exclusive franchise tag

It’s the happy middle ground between the transition tag and the exclusive franchise tag, and it’s by far the most commonly used franchise tag. It’s worth the same amount as the exclusive franchise tag ($24 million for linebackers this season), but under the non-exclusive tag, the player is able to negotiate with other teams, just like with the transition tag. The tagging team has the right to match the contract terms within five days. If they don’t, they are owed two first round picks from the other team.

This is probably the tag the Panthers will use on Burns should they not come to terms on a new contract before the franchise tag deadline on March 5. Burns will be able to negotiate with other teams, but if he signs a contract, the Panthers will have the option of matching the contract or receiving two first round picks from Burns’ new team. The first round picks tend to deter teams from poaching non-exclusive franchise tagees, and are a good consolation prize should the tagging team (in this case the Panthers) elect to let the player (Burns) walk.

Simply placing one of the tags on a player doesn’t end the process. The Panthers could place a franchise tag on Burns and negotiate a trade with another team that would presumably sign him to a long term contract. The Panthers and Burns could also continue to work out terms for a long term deal while Burns is on the tag. They’d have until July 15 to agree on a new contract before Burns is forced to ride out the season on the one year franchise tag.