The Carolina Panthers will benefit from the big salary cap bump

The NFL salary cap for the 2024 season is set to a record high $255.4M, per Jonathan Jones. While almost every year sets a new record, this year is particularly exciting for fans of the cash and draft pick strapped Carolina Panthers. The team has plenty of decisions to make this offseason as new general manager Dan Morgan is setting out to build a roster of “dawgs” for first time head coach Dave Canales.

Breaking: The 2024 NFL salary cap is set for a whopping, record-breaking $255.4 million, sources tell @CBSSports. That's up more than $30 million from last year's cap number and well beyond all the recent estimates. Story to come. — Jonathan Jones (@jjones9) February 23, 2024

Salary cap estimates for this season topped out around $240M, putting the actual cap about $15M higher than our wildest dreams. The Panthers were projected to have around $39M in cap space after making various moves with their current contracts. Instead, the team is sitting at $42M in space before touching a single contract.

A lot of that increase around the league is going to be eaten into by star players getting bigger contracts. The Panthers are hardly expected to pay players market-setting deals. Yes, they will be paying out more on contracts for new free agents or extensions for their own, but they won’t be giving the whole bag to one player. They are going to be able to give more money to more players than we thought.

Does this mean Brian Burns is going to get signed to a comfortable extension? Will he raise his price tag? We don’t know yet. We do know that he tweeted this out, mysteriously, yesterday before news of the cap increase broke publicly.

Keep Pounding … — Brian Burns (@Fire_Burns99) February 21, 2024

We also know the team is still wrestling with their plans to retain and extend guys like Derrick Brown, Frankie Luvu, and JJ Jansen.

With any luck, the extra money is going to give Brandt Tilis the room to keep the core of this team alive while also pursuing a whole free agent on the offensive side of the ball. This is unequivocal good news for the Panthers. Enjoy it while it lasts.