Keep Sounding: New front office and coaches, offseason preview

The Carolina Panthers have had an offseason so far. We hadn’t talked in podcast form since Frank Reich was fired back in November, and we figured enough had transpired between now and then to justify a new podcast episode. Here’s what we got:

The decision to fire Scott Fitterer—was it right?

The decision to promote Dan Morgan in his place—same question.

Dave Canales is the new head coach and the Panthers may have been wise to hop off the Ben Johnson bandwagon

A quick talk about the coaching staff that Canales has assembled and our updated feelings on nepotistic coaching staff hires

Players to watch at the combine in case you didn’t read what I wrote or want to hear us talk about it verbally

The Brian Burns conundrum and the fact that the Panthers might have to pay a bad team tax

Free agent targets for the Panthers, particularly at the wide receiver position

