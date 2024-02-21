Brian Burns and the 2024 NFL salary cap

The Carolina Panthers have a Brian Burns problem. The 16th overall pick in the 2019 NFL draft is set to be a free agent this season unless the team can agree to a long term deal with Burns or place the franchise tag on him. Opinions on Burns talent level vary widely, but it is hard to rebut the position that he is the team's clear best edge rusher.

With holes left and right across the roster, it seems logical to retain one of the few good players the team has left. Letting him walk leaves a new, Brian Burns-sized hole that also has to be filled.

But at what cost?

ESPN's David Newton reported yesterday that Burns is still seeking a new deal that would average an eye-popping $30M per year. That would make him the second highest paid edge defender, behind only the San Francisco 49ers' Nick Bosa, and third highest paid defender, behind Bosa and the Los Angeles Rams' Aaron Donald. His production does not warrant that deal. He has had double digit sacks (12.5 in 2022) only once in his career.

Burns, who turns 26 this off season, is asking to be paid for his potential. While his production may not be Hall of Fame worthy yet, he clearly believes that it can be. The only stat that suggests he is right is his number of head coaches: six in five seasons. It's certainly easy to argue that any player has not reached their ceiling under that kind of revolving door at the top of their team.

Contract numbers are often a measuring contest between players, but are part of a larger balancing act for teams. The Panthers only have a projected $39M, give or take a few million dollars, to fill out their roster before they have to engage in some future-mortgaging, creative accounting.

An average of $30M per year doesn't have to mean actually spending $30M against the cap every year. Bosa's contract, for example, only counted $11M against the 49ers cap when he signed his 5-year extension in 2023.

At least in the short term, a similar deal for Burns would be a more palatable and secure option than applying the franchise tag. The number for outside linebackers this year ranges between $18.7M and $22.6M, depending on which tag the team uses. That is a much bigger hit to the cap for a player who admitted to not playing as hard last season because he was worried about his future.

Either way, the Panthers certainly can afford Burns if they want him. The question which is the first big test that Dan Morgan and Brandt Tilis will face together, is whether or not they want to afford him.