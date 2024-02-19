Six players to watch at the 2024 NFL Draft Combine

The Carolina Panthers don’t have a first round pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, which is rather unfortunate since they really really badly need talent. They don’t have many picks in general, which means it’s vital that they hit on the ones they do have. The combine shouldn’t be their main source of evaluation, but it provides additional information to support the what they’ve been studying on tape for the past year.

The 2024 NFL Scouting Combine starts one week from today with orientation and team interviews for defensive linemen and linebackers. They’ll start their on field workouts on Thursday. Other position groups will follow with a one day stagger between each. Defensive backs and tight ends join on Tuesday; running backs, wide receivers, and quarterbacks on Wednesday; and offensive linemen and specialists on Thursday. Workouts wrap up on Sunday save for the bench press for the last group on Monday.

This could be an endless list of players, but for now we’ll focus on players at positions of need that could be available with the Panthers day 2 picks.

Malik Washington, wide receiver, Virginia

Washington entered the offseason as a fringe Day 2 prospect. He saw his stock climb after a standout performance at the East-West Shrine Bowl. He had an absurdly productive final season at Virginia, securing 110 catches for 1,426 yards. He projects as a slot receiver due to his 5’9” frame and perceived lack of long speed. He could potentially vault himself into second or third round consideration if he tests better than expected in the 40 and shows to be a much stronger than average wide receiver. The Panthers need reliable receivers anywhere on the field, and Washington could fit that bill.

Troy Franklin, wide receiver, Oregon

Franklin enters the draft coming off an 81 catch, 1383 yard junior season at Oregon. He’s a slender speedster and projects as a deep threat at the next level. His best chance at improving his stock at the combine is showing he can add some weight and strength without sacrificing any speed. He’s measured in the 4.3s in past 40 yard dashes, but he’s listed at around just 190 pounds at 6’3”, and he doesn’t always play particularly strong either. If he shows up at the combine at 200+ pounds and still runs in the 4.3s, it’ll add to his intrigue as a prospect.

Ladd McConkey, wide receiver, Georgia

McConkey is one of those guys who doesn’t pop off the screen as an athlete, and his production as a senior was underwhelming. However, he was voted as the best wide receiver at the senior bowl and is on the NFL Draft radar as a tactician of a wide receiver. The long and short of his scouting report is that he’s not a great athlete by wide receiver standards but he plays the position really well. He’s exactly the kind of player that can bolster his draft stock at the combine. Now that he’s firmly on the draft radar, he has a chance to further impress teams by performing better than expected in the physical tests. The Rams have struck gold twice with similar-ish prospects in Cooper Kupp and Puka Nacua. Maybe the Panthers can try their hand at that.

Adisa Isaac, edge, Penn State

The combine was made for prospects like Adisa Isaac. He’s a little light but otherwise is going to check every box that teams want in an edge prospect. He’s 6’4” with long arms and is probably going to run the 40 in around the 4.6 range. His production steadily improved in 2022 and 2023 after tearing his achilles in 2021. He’s a little rough around the edges, but a strong combine is going to help some team convince themselves that they can teach the football if the athlete is good enough.

Chris Braswell, edge/linebacker, Alabama

Braswell is kind of like a suped up version of Isaac. He’s a raw player but his combination of strength and speed is eye popping. He’s already a pretty proficient run stopper, which NFL coaches value. By all accounts, the biggest question marks in his game surround his length and agility. The arm length will show up, but the agility concerns can be quelled by a strong showing in the athletic testing.

Graham Barton, offensive line, Duke

The combine could be a key determinant in what position Barton starts at when he makes it to the NFL. He played tackle at Duke, but his physical profile may make some teams view him as more of a guard. If his arms measure a little short, he’ll likely start his career viewed a as a guard. The Panthers need guards, and a versatile offensive lineman with good movement skills and tackle experience would be a good get.

There are plenty more players of intrigue, but this is a good starting point if you know nothing about anyone projected to go with one of the Panthers day two picks. Talk about some other players whose combine performances you’re interested in seeing in the comments.