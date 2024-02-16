The Carolina Panthers have added more assistants

The Carolina Panthers announced on Thursday night that they have “rounded out their 2024 coaching staff.” It mainly includes offensive coaches to bolster head coach Dave Canales’s staff. Here’s who’s been added:

Will Harriger: Quarterbacks

Nathan Carroll: Pass game coordinator

Pat McPherson: Tight ends

Keli’i Kekuewa: Assistant offensive line

Daren Bates: Special teams assistant

Scott Cooper: Director of coaching development

Will Harriger

Harriger has held just about every assistant position possible on both sides of the ball during his coaching career. He started coaching linebackers in various capacities at different levels of college football. The Seahawks brought him on as an offensive assistant in 2014 while Canales was there as wide receivers coach and then promoted him to assistant quarterbacks coach for the 2016 season. He served as an offensive assistant on the Falcons and Jaguars before going back to the college game to help coach Caleb Williams in 2022, then joined the Cowboys staff for the 2023 season. He’s well traveled if nothing else.

Nathan Carroll

Nathan Carroll is son of Pete, noted pass game aficionado. He got his first coaching job working for Pete as a defensive assistant in 2011 before becoming an offensive assistant in 2013. He served as assistant wide receivers coach alongside Dave Canales and then became the wide receivers coach when Canales moved to quarterbacks coach.

Pat McPherson

McPherson is the coach in the picture at the top that’s holding a football in the high and tight on the sideline for some reason. That’s a football guy move. He was an offensive assistant, quarterbacks coach, then tight ends coach for the Broncos throughout the 2000s. He was hired by the Seahawks as their tight ends coach in 2010 and served in that role until their coaching overhaul this offseason.

Keli’i Kekuewa

Kekuewa was the assistant offensive line coach in Seattle for a couple years before moving to Carolina to serve in the same position. That is literally all I can find about him.

Daren Bates

Bates carved out a nine year career for himself exclusively as a special teamer after signing with the Rams as an undrafted free agent in 2013. He joined the Seahawks as an assistant coach for the 2023 season and makes the jump to special teams assistant with the Panthers.

Scott Cooper

I don’t know what a Director of Coaching Development does and I can’t find anything about who Cooper is.

Along with the news about the new hires, the Panthers confirmed that Ejiro Evero and his entire defensive staff are returning for next season along with senior assistants Jim Caldwell and Dom Capers.