Key upcoming dates now that the offseason has officially begun

The Kansas City Chiefs defeated the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday night, securing their third Super Bowl in four years and marking the official start of the 2024 offseason. The Carolina Panthers have gotten a head start on the offseason to-do list given their early elimination from anything competitive or meaningful, but the fun is only just beginning.

The offseason so far

The Panthers fired head coach Frank Reich during the season and then wasted no time relieving general manager Scott Fitterer of his duties after the final whistle sounded on the Panthers season. David Tepper reportedly enlisted the help of Sportsology Group to help in the general manager and head coach search. They settled on promoting assistant general manager Dan Morgan to be the team’s new general manager. They later went out and added Brandt Tilis to be the numbers and analytics guy.

While all of the front office pieces were falling into place, the Panthers went out and hired their next head coach, Dave Canales. He has since filled out his offensive staff while retaining Ejiro Evero and his staff on the defensive side of the ball.

The front office and coaching foundations have been set. Now it’s time to start fixing the roster.

What’s Coming

Feb. 20: Teams can designate franchise or transition players

Teams have until March 5 to make those designations. Brian Burns is the most obvious candidate to receive a franchise tag while the Panthers either try to keep him around long term or move him to recoup some badly needed draft assets.

Feb. 27 - March 4: NFL Scouting Combine

Everyone’s favorite event to overreact to and evaluate. Panthers brass will be in attendance to poke and prod draft prospects in preparation for the 2024 NFL Draft. But just as importantly, all of the NFL’s top decision makers will be in one place, so the foundations of some trades can start to take shape.

March 11 - March 13: The start of free agency and trades

March 11 begins the sort of “tampering period” where teams and agents are allowed to start negotiating contracts for players whose deals are expiring. Those deals can be made official once the new league year starts and free agency officially begins on March 13. Teams can also execute trades starting on that date.

Unless the Panthers strike deals sooner, the likes of Brian Burns, Frankie Luvu, and others will become unrestricted free agents that are able to sign with any team.

April 1: Teams with new coaches can start offseason workout programs

Teams with new head coaches, like the Carolina Panthers, are allowed to get a two week head start on teams with returning coaching staffs when it comes to offseason workouts.

April 25 - April 27: The 2024 NFL Draft

It’s probably the highlight of the offseason for most fans. The Panthers currently don’t have a first round pick, but they have the first pick of the second round. They have picks 33, 65, 101, 140, 164, and 179 at the moment. Hopefully they’re able to get a few more via either a pre-draft trade or two and trade downs once the draft gets started.

May 5: Deadline to pick up fifth year options on 2021 first round picks

The Panthers have a decision to make regarding their 2021 first round pick, Jaycee Horn. When on the field, Horn is a very good cornerback. The on the field part has been the problem. He’s only appeared in 22 of a possible 51 games in his first three seasons. If the Panthers were to pick up his option, he’d be owed about $11 million according to Over the Cap. That’s a not insignificant risk for a player that may not be able to give you many games.

Sometime in early May: NFL schedule reveal

The NFL typically releases the official schedule for the next season in the first week or two of May. We’ll get dates and times for all of the games and see who and when the Panthers play in Germany.

Late July: Training camps begin

Teams can open training camp 15 days before their first preseason game. That will probably mean most teams will open camp between July 24 and July 27.

There’s a lot of newness and uncertainty coming this offseason. That will make it fun. It was fun last year too before everything imploded, and surely that won’t happen two years in a row, right?